Goldman, JPMorgan and Others Settle Antitrust Lawsuit for $500 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Goldman, JPMorgan and Others Settle Antitrust Lawsuit for $500 Million

The 2017 lawsuit alleged that the banks were conspiring to block new firms from entering the stock lending market

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The lawsuit included EquiLend, a joint venture between the firms that allegedly “served as a forum for information sharing and collusion.”Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and UBS settled an antitrust lawsuit for nearly $500 million late Wednesday.

The lawsuit, first filed in Manhattan federal court in 2017, alleged that the banks were conspiring to prevent modernization and block new entrants from entering the $1.7 trillion stock lending industry. A stock loans is when a hedge fund or other large investor puts up shares of common stock as collateral to secure a loan from an investment bank, usually at a fixed rate.

The suit alleged that the banks preserved an “antiquated system by taking collective action to boycott trading platforms which sought to enter the market and which threatened to increase transparency and competition.”

The $499 million settlement also includes EquiLend, a joint venture between the firms that allegedly “served as a forum for information sharing and collusion.”

EquiLend was founded in 2002 by 10 of the largest companies involved in securities activity at the time, including Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch, which was bought by Bank of America in 2008, the Financial Times reported.

The lawsuit was filed by employee retirement groups in Iowa and California, as well as a New York-based real estate capital markets advisory firm, Torus Capital, in Manhattan federal court. 

Stock lending — the temporary transfer of stock from one investor to another investor — improves the performance of pension funds, mutual funds, university endowments, and other entities that buy and hold significant stock in public companies, according to the original lawsuit.

Read More

Bank of America, which was a defendant in the lawsuit, was not included in the settlement.

Goldman, JPMorgan, UBS, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America declined to comment.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.