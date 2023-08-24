Goldman, JPMorgan and Others Settle Antitrust Lawsuit for $500 Million

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and UBS settled an antitrust lawsuit for nearly $500 million late Wednesday.

The lawsuit, first filed in Manhattan federal court in 2017, alleged that the banks were conspiring to prevent modernization and block new entrants from entering the $1.7 trillion stock lending industry. A stock loans is when a hedge fund or other large investor puts up shares of common stock as collateral to secure a loan from an investment bank, usually at a fixed rate.

The suit alleged that the banks preserved an “antiquated system by taking collective action to boycott trading platforms which sought to enter the market and which threatened to increase transparency and competition.”

The $499 million settlement also includes EquiLend, a joint venture between the firms that allegedly “served as a forum for information sharing and collusion.”

EquiLend was founded in 2002 by 10 of the largest companies involved in securities activity at the time, including Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch, which was bought by Bank of America in 2008, the Financial Times reported.

The lawsuit was filed by employee retirement groups in Iowa and California, as well as a New York-based real estate capital markets advisory firm, Torus Capital, in Manhattan federal court.

Stock lending — the temporary transfer of stock from one investor to another investor — improves the performance of pension funds, mutual funds, university endowments, and other entities that buy and hold significant stock in public companies, according to the original lawsuit.

Bank of America, which was a defendant in the lawsuit, was not included in the settlement.

Goldman, JPMorgan, UBS, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America declined to comment.