College Students Say Talk with Goldman CEO Solomon had ‘Sexist and Racist Undertones’
The CEO has come under growing scrutiny from within Goldman and beyond
An open letter from three anonymous students at Hamilton College claimed David Solomon, the CEO of Goldman Sachs and chair of the school’s board of trustees, treated them with “blatant ignorance and disrespect.”
The students, who didn't sign the letter, claim they approached Solomon at a networking event in March to discuss the institution's fossil fuel divestment. The group, self-described as mostly non-male and people of color, allegedly brought up issues like climate justice. They were not pleased with Solomon’s response.
“Throughout the discussion, Solomon’s attitude and behavior toward us and our questions carried extremely racist and sexist undertones,” the students wrote in the letter, which was reported earlier by Bloomberg news.
The students claim the CEO used a “patronizing” and “disrespectful” tone throughout their conversation. At one point, the students said Solomon assumed they were on financial aid.
- Goldman Board Nominates Tom Montag, ally of CEO Solomon, as a New Director
- Goldman CEO Solomon Is On the Hot Seat – But Is There Anyone Who Could Replace Him?
- Succession Drama Builds at Goldman, With Co-CEO Talk Spreading
- David Solomon’s Future as Goldman CEO Is Increasingly in Doubt
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue?
- Firefighters Say Florida ‘Fire Chief of the Year’ Made Racist, Sexist Comments Regularly
“We believe that he never would have assumed we were all on financial aid if we were the group of white male students in suits talking to him twenty minutes prior," they wrote.
Goldman spokesman Tony Fratto disputed the student's characterization of the talk.
“David Solomon has enormous respect for the students at Hamilton College. He did not and would not say things to offend them,” Fratto said in a statement provided to The Messenger.
The students said Solomon, who graduated from the school in 1984, told them that curbing the use of fossil fuels was “a stupid movement" and that they were “hypocritical” for advocating for divestment since they use electricity and drive cars.
“At one point, he laughed and told us he’d be dead in thirty years, so climate change would be our problem anyway,” stated the letter.
Fossil fuel divestment requires stockholders to move their money out of stocks, bonds or funds in oil, coal and gas companies. The global movement, starting in 2011, has gained traction over the last decade as over 1,500 major investors committed to divest $40.5 trillion as of 2021, according to a tracker. The strategy, aimed at choking up capital in the fossil fuel industry, has come under scrutiny but remains a major strategy pursued by climate change advocates.
Hamilton College’s endowment currently holds less than 2% direct exposure to fossil fuels with more exposure from legacy private investments, according to its website.
“Solomon’s views on divestment reflect this institutional stubbornness to understand the College as a necessary leader of reasonable climate action and mitigation amidst such a dire crisis,” read the students’ letter.
“His willful ignorance continued, with seemingly no intention to actually learn or genuinely engage with us beyond belittling us.”
The criticism from the Hamilton College students is just the latest for Solomon. The CEO has come under growing scrutiny within Goldman itself, gaining a slew of negative press with rumors of his potential replacement.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Barbie’ Tops Weekend Box Office, AgainBusiness
- Former Home of Groucho Marx Is for Sale for MillionsBusiness
- UMG, Capitol and Other Leading Music Labels Sue Nonprofit for Behaving Like ‘Illegal Record Store’Entertainment
- Maui Locals Concerned Hawaii Wildfire Rebuild Could Squeeze Them Out of Their HomesBusiness
- Nikola Recalls Over 200 Electric TrucksBusiness
- Hawaii Attorney General Opens Investigation Into Maui Wildfire ResponseBusiness
- Reality TV Realtors React to Slump in LA Housing Market: ReportBusiness
- Manhattan Real Estate Firm Allegedly Diverted Nearly $40 Million in Project Funding to CEOBusiness
- Nestlé Issues Recall After Customers Found Wood Fragments in Their Cookie DoughBusiness
- Starbucks Triumphs Over Conservative Investor Who Sued Over Corporate Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity InitiativesBusiness
- Leader of ‘Bulletproof’ Web Hosting Site Behind 400 Cyber Attacks IndictedBusiness
- Inside the Room Where Hackers Helped the Government Fight A Cyberattack TrendTech