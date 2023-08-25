GM’s Ultium Agrees to Boost Pay for EV Battery Workers At Its Lordstown Plant in Ohio

Ultium Cells agreed to increase worker pay at its Lordstown, Ohio, electric battery plant by an average of 25%.

Ultium, a joint venture between General Motors and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution, is critical for GM's success. The automaker aims to produce 100,000 electric vehicles in the second half of 2023, doubling the 50,000 units it made during the first half of the year.

The tentative deal, announced Thursday by Ultium and the United Auto Workers union, is a major victory for the the latter — the Lordstown plant is the first major union-organized battery plant in the United States. The union has been in talks with Ultium to increase wages for the plant's roughly 1,100 employees after workers overwhelmingly voted in favor of unionizing last December.

The agreement is separate from the ongoing labor discussions between the UAW and GM, Stellantis and Ford Motor Co. On Friday, 97% of the 143,000 UAW workers employed by the Big Three automakers voted to authorize a strike if a fair deal isn't presented before the current labor contract expires on Sept. 14.

UAW members at the Ohio plant will be able to vote on ratifying their own tentative agreement in the coming days, with a result expected by Aug. 27. If approved, the deal will go into effect Aug. 28, next Monday.

“After months of public pressure and worker organizing, Ultium was forced to take a first step towards economic justice for the workers who are powering GM’s electric vehicle future,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. “When we fight hard, we can win big, and we aren’t done fighting for standard-setting wages and benefits at Ultium and beyond.”

If union members vote to approve the contract, wages will "immediately" increase by $3 to $4 an hour. Currently, Ultium workers in production roles earn approximately $20 to $25 per hour, while maintenance employees earn between $25 and $34.60 per hour, according to CNBC.

Active workers who receive an hourly wage will receive back pay for every hour worked since Dec. 23, 2022. Current employees who have worked since then can receive between $3,000 and $7,000 for their hours worked, according to Ultium.

"This agreement is a significant and meaningful step as we continue to negotiate collaboratively and in good faith with the UAW to reach a comprehensive contract," Ohio Plant Director Kareem Maine said in a statement.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, praised the agreement, saying Thursday that "Ultium's success hinges on Ohio workers." Brown sent a letter to the Big Three automakers last month to include EV battery workers at the Lordstown Battery Plant in the national contract with the UAW, which was rejected by Ultium Cells.