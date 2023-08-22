GM To Cut Its Fleet Of Robotaxis in San Francisco By Half Due To Recent Crashes - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

GM To Cut Its Fleet Of Robotaxis in San Francisco By Half Due To Recent Crashes

Cruise will now only operate up to 50 robotaxis during the day and 150 at night in the city

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

General Motors' Cruise — the automaker's driverless vehicle unit — agreed to cut its fleet of robotaxis in San Francisco in half as state authorities investigate recent crashes.

“The DMV is investigating recent concerning incidents involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco,” the DMV disclosed Saturday in a statement to The Associated Press.

Cruise will now only operate up to 50 robotaxis during the day and 150 at night in the city.

The drastic fleet cut comes just a little over a week after the California Public Utilities Commission approved Aug. 10 to allow Cruise and Waymo, a Google spinoff, to operate driverless taxis at all times in the city.

Side view of a driverless car from technology company Cruise Automation navigating the streets of San Francisco, California, with LIDAR and other devices visible, December, 2018.
Side view of a driverless car from technology company Cruise Automation navigating the streets of San Francisco, California, with LIDAR and other devices visible, December, 2018.Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

However, on Thursday Cruise robotaxis were involved in two car crashes—one involving a fire truck, The San Francisco Chronicle Reported. Neither accident resulted in serious injuries.

The fleet reduction will remain in effect until the investigation is complete and Cruise “takes appropriate corrective actions to improve road safety,” the DMV told the newspaper.

Read More

On Thursday, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed motions with state's Public Utilities Commission requesting that the commission's decision be suspended.

Since April 2022, the city's fire department has recorded nearly 60 incidents of driverless vehicles interfering with its operations.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.