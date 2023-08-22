GM To Cut Its Fleet Of Robotaxis in San Francisco By Half Due To Recent Crashes
Cruise will now only operate up to 50 robotaxis during the day and 150 at night in the city
General Motors' Cruise — the automaker's driverless vehicle unit — agreed to cut its fleet of robotaxis in San Francisco in half as state authorities investigate recent crashes.
“The DMV is investigating recent concerning incidents involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco,” the DMV disclosed Saturday in a statement to The Associated Press.
Cruise will now only operate up to 50 robotaxis during the day and 150 at night in the city.
The drastic fleet cut comes just a little over a week after the California Public Utilities Commission approved Aug. 10 to allow Cruise and Waymo, a Google spinoff, to operate driverless taxis at all times in the city.
However, on Thursday Cruise robotaxis were involved in two car crashes—one involving a fire truck, The San Francisco Chronicle Reported. Neither accident resulted in serious injuries.
The fleet reduction will remain in effect until the investigation is complete and Cruise “takes appropriate corrective actions to improve road safety,” the DMV told the newspaper.
On Thursday, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed motions with state's Public Utilities Commission requesting that the commission's decision be suspended.
Since April 2022, the city's fire department has recorded nearly 60 incidents of driverless vehicles interfering with its operations.
