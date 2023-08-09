GM Reveals New Cadillac EV Escalade With Hefty $130,000 Price Tag

General Motors on Wednesday unveiled the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, its first-ever all-electric full-size SUV, with a price tag of $130,000.

The Escalade boasts an estimated 450 miles of range, 750 horsepower and can move from 0-60 mph in under five seconds.

The pricey SUV comes as EV automakers grapple with how to lower prices to appeal to a larger segment of buyers.

GM's latest electric vehicle is part of the automaker's plan to switch to selling only zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035. The SUV is the first full-size SUV to use GM's Ultium battery platform, its base architecture for new EVs, along with a host of other Ultium-brand technology.

"Escalade IQ raises the standard just as the original Escalade redefined luxury a quarter-century ago," John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac said in a press release. "This reimagining of an icon marks the next step in Cadillac’s all-electric future."

The vehicle also has an assortment of high-tech features including Cadillac's Super Cruise driver assistance technology and vehicle-to-home bidirectional charging technology. The Escalade's 800-volt DC fast charging can get enough juice for a 100-mile trip in just 10 minutes, according to the company.

Drivers will also be able to enable the automaker's Regen on Demand technology, which allows the driver to slow their car without using a brake pedal, and the company's Ultium Energy Recovery feature to optimize battery drain, the company said.

“Escalade IQ is first and foremost a Cadillac and delivers on a promise of innovative design supported by spirited performance and cutting-edge technologies," Jamie Brewer, the executive chief engineer working on the Escalade, said in the release.

The Escalade also comes equipped with a variety of safety and driver assistance features, such as tools to help drivers avoid crashing into pedestrians and steering assistance when a potential crash is detected by the vehicle's software. Government regulators have long-expressed concerns about the safety challenges that come with electric vehicles; generally, EV batteries can make vehicles heavier than traditional gas-powered cars, creating a potential safety risk for pedestrians and cyclists.

While the weight of the Escalade was not disclosed by GM on Wednesday, its battery is comparable to those in several other vehicles. For example, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which shares a similar-sized battery pack, weighs about 8,500 pounds, according to Car And Driver. That's more than one ton heavier than the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V.

The Escalade is also capable of pulling up to 8,000 pounds when hooked up to a trailer.

"I think it does present significant challenges for safety," National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy told CBS News in June. "If you think about an impact in a crash with a lighter vehicle with a pedestrian or a cyclist or motorcyclists, it's going to have a much different outcome than we've seen in the past."

Last week, Cadillac Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Grady revealed that the 2024 electric hatchback Celestiq would hit the market with a base price of $340,000. Although Cadillac has previously introduced some hybrid versions of its conventional models, the Celestiq is expected to be its first all-electric luxury sedan.

Regular production of the Escalade IQ will begin next summer at GM's Factory ZERO Assembly Center in Detroit, Michigan. The automaker said it dedicated $2.2 billion to turn the factory into a "launchpad" for its EV operations.