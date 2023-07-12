GM May Know Soon Whether Regulators Will Allow It to Deploy Self-Driving Vehicles

Federal regulators will issue a decision soon on a petition filed by General Motors seeking permission to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving vehicles annually without human controls, according to Reuters.
In a speech at the Automated Road Transportation Symposium, Acting National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Administrator Ann Carlson said that the agency “will issue a decision” in the next few weeks.
In February 2022, the NHTSA published two petitions, one from General Motors and one from Ford, seeking permission for exemptions to deploy self-driving vehicles without human controls such as steering wheels or brake pedals. General Motors is looking to deploy the Origin, a vehicle with no steering wheel, but will require passengers to buckle seat belts before the autonomous ride begins, according to Automotive News Europe.
In March, Ford withdrew its petition, citing its decision to close the startup it backed to deploy driverless vehicles last October.
- Engineering Graduate Invents Self-Driving Wheelchair Inspired by Grandmother’s Dementia
- Self-Driving Cars Being Sabotaged by Traffic Cones on Their Hoods
- GM Beats the Street as Second Quarter Revenue Jumps to Nearly $45 Billion
- Self-Driving Car Company Gets First Nationwide License to Operate in United Arab Emirates
- Woman in Self-Driving Uber that Killed Pedestrian Pleads Guilty in Historic Case
Many other companies, such as Nvidia or Audi, are also developing their own self-driving cars. Waymo, the self-driving technology arm of Alphabet, has tested its vehicles by driving 20 million miles on public roads. Tesla has test-driven its vehicles over three billion miles in autopilot mode since the feature was launched in September 2014, according to the University of Michigan.
But, as more companies race to launch their own self-driving vehicles, motorists are increasingly afraid of them. A survey from AAA found that almost 70% of people were afraid of self-driving vehicles, up from 55% in 2022.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness