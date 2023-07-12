GM May Know Soon Whether Regulators Will Allow It to Deploy Self-Driving Vehicles

Federal regulators will issue a decision soon on a petition filed by General Motors seeking permission to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving vehicles annually without human controls, according to Reuters.

In a speech at the Automated Road Transportation Symposium, Acting National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Administrator Ann Carlson said that the agency “will issue a decision” in the next few weeks.

In February 2022, the NHTSA published two petitions, one from General Motors and one from Ford, seeking permission for exemptions to deploy self-driving vehicles without human controls such as steering wheels or brake pedals. General Motors is looking to deploy the Origin, a vehicle with no steering wheel, but will require passengers to buckle seat belts before the autonomous ride begins, according to Automotive News Europe.

In March, Ford withdrew its petition, citing its decision to close the startup it backed to deploy driverless vehicles last October.

Many other companies, such as Nvidia or Audi, are also developing their own self-driving cars. Waymo, the self-driving technology arm of Alphabet, has tested its vehicles by driving 20 million miles on public roads. Tesla has test-driven its vehicles over three billion miles in autopilot mode since the feature was launched in September 2014, according to the University of Michigan.

But, as more companies race to launch their own self-driving vehicles, motorists are increasingly afraid of them. A survey from AAA found that almost 70% of people were afraid of self-driving vehicles, up from 55% in 2022.