GM Sees a Future in Cheaper, Better EV Batteries

General Motors said Wednesday it's leading a $60 million financing round in a startup that's developing cheaper batteries for electric vehicles.

The Big Three automaker did not disclose its specific investment in Mitra Chem.

The firm, based in Mountain View, California, is working to develop batteries based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, a potential alternative to those made with expensive minerals such as nickel or cobalt. Some automakers, including Tesla and Ford, are already using alternative batteries in some of their more affordable models, including Tesla's Model 3 Standard Range Plus.

“GM is accelerating larger investments in critical subdomains of battery technology, like cell chemistry, components and advanced cell production processes. Mitra Chem’s labs, methods and talent will fit well with our own R&D team’s work,” said Gil Golan, a GM executive overseeing technology acceleration and commercialization, in a statement.

LFP batteries are safer than lithium-ion batteries, with a low risk of overheating and catching on fire. They also tend to have longer lifespans, according to Autoweek. But their power density is lower than that of standard cells, which means vehicles using them need more of them to match the driving range of an EV using a conventional battery.

The Big Three automaker is ramping up its investments in electric vehicle battery technology. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The alternative batteries also add more weight to EVs, which could create a new challenge for regulators. Electric vehicles are generally heavier than gas-powered ones. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, for example, weighs about 8,500 pounds — more than one ton heavier than the combustion-engined 2023 Cadillac Escalade V.

"If you think about an impact in a crash with a lighter vehicle with a pedestrian or a cyclist or motorcyclists, it's going to have a much different outcome than we've seen in the past," National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy told CBS News in June.

The majority of LFP cells are currently made by Chinese companies, which can lock some EVs out of qualifying for U.S. subsidies included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Mitra Chem is working on LFP batteries that include manganese, which may increase the units' power density. The startup says it's leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate the research and development process.

“GM’s investment in Mitra Chem will not only help us develop affordable battery chemistries for use in GM vehicles, but also will fuel our mission to develop, deploy and commercialize U.S. made, iron-based cathode materials that can power EVs, grid-scale electrified energy storage and beyond,” Mitra Chem Chief Executive Officer Vivas Kumar said in the statement.