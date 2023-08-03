Global Stocks Continue to Slide, Treasury Yields Rise as Investors React to Fitch Downgrade

All three major U.S. stock indices fell again Thursday and overseas markets continued to slide as investors continue to react to the Fitch Ratings downgrade of U.S. credit.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 dropped by 13 points, or 0.28%, Thursday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97 points, or 0.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 39.4 points, or 0.28%.

The 10-year Treasury note yield is up nearly 9 basis points to about 4.16% on Thursday, hitting its highest level since November.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit three-week lows on Wednesday following the announcement. At the same time, the 10-year Treasury note yield reached its highest level since last November.

Overseas, Japan's Nikkei tumbled 548 points, or 1.7% and London's FTSE, commonly known as the Footsie, fell by about 49 points, less than 1%. The declines followed a global selloff on Wednesday that saw most major indices across the world lose ground.

Fitch's downgrade of U.S. credit to AA+ from its top notch AAA rating Tuesday prompted a retreat from higher-risk assets like equities and toward what are generally considered “safe” assets, like U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, according to the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

The increase in the 10-year Treasury is pushing mortgage rates higher too. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 7.02% Wednesday from 6.93%, marking its biggest daily move in almost a month, according to Optimal Blue. Freddie Mac’s weekly average also rose, the mortgage giant said Thursday, citing the lower U.S. credit rating.

Volatility, as measured by the Chicago Board Options Exchange's volatility Index, or Vix, rose from three-year lows after the downgrade, according to Schwab, with potential for more volatility in stocks and fixed-income assets as investors react both to the downgrade and to the climbing Treasuries.

Because Fitch is considered “the third-ranked rating agency” — behind S&P and Moody's — it has less influence, which could mitigate some of the impacts of the decision, Kathy Jones managing director and chief fixed-income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, wrote in a blog post.

The risk-off sentiment, as traders and investors seek to reduce their exposure, is likely driven by the unexpected nature of the downgrade — and memories of the August 2011 S&P downgrade of U.S. credit, which shook up the market.

But Jones said there is “no reason for investors to overreact” to the downgrade.

“The U.S. market is still the largest, most liquid and safest in the world,” she wrote. “Investors should not overreact to this announcement. There is no reason to alter a financial plan based on this decision.”

Michael Zezas, global head of fixed-income and thematic research for Morgan Stanley, said the downgrade doesn't signal anything to investors that they didn't already know.

Instead, "investors should look beyond the downgrade and stay focused on the U.S. macro debates that have and continue to matter to markets this year," he said in a podcast. "The trajectory of inflation and whether or not the Fed can control it without a recession resulting."

The Messenger's Kathleen Howley contributed to this article.