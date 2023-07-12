Global Public Debt Reached Highest Level Last Year - The Messenger
Global Public Debt Reached Highest Level Last Year

Debt has increased more than fivefold since 2000, according to a new UN report

Rocio Fabbro
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaking at a press conference on the inaugural day of the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images

Global public debt hit a record $92 trillion in 2022, with developing countries bearing the heaviest debt burden, according to a report from the UN Global Crisis Response Group released Wednesday.

That number has increased more than fivefold since 2000, while global gross domestic product only tripled over the same timeframe. Public debt has reached “colossal levels,” the report said, due to growing development financing needs and inadequate and expensive access to financing.

Intersecting crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring cost of living and climate change have put additional strains on governments' financing and development-based projects, with 52 countries considered to be in “serious debt trouble,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“Half our world is sinking into a development disaster, fueled by a crushing debt crisis,” Guterres said in remarks to the press

Developing countries owe almost 30% of global total public debt, of which 70% is attributable to China, India and Brazil — three of the largest economies in the world. Developing countries also contend with higher interest rates compared to developed countries, according to the report.

While countries take on debt in order to meet their development needs, public debt also hinders efforts by wealth-strapped governments to provide basic services to their citizens. More than 3 billion people live in countries that spend more on the interest payments for their debts than on education or health, the report said.

“Markets may seem not to be suffering – yet. But people are,” Guterres said. “Some of the poorest countries in the world are being forced into a choice between servicing their debt, or serving their people.”

The report proposes an overhaul to the existing “inequal” international financial architecture, which would include payment suspensions, longer lending terms and lower borrowing rates.

This comes as the UN's Sustainable Development Goals reach the halfway mark. Setbacks have cast doubt on their attainability, as the UN seeks to get back on track with its agenda to achieve all 17 of its objectives by 2030.

