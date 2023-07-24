Global Demand for Oil Is Pushing Up Crude Prices: Goldman Sachs - The Messenger
Business.
Global Demand for Oil Is Pushing Up Crude Prices: Goldman Sachs

Demand for oil is expected to reach record highs this year

Rocio Fabbro
The International Energy Agency expects global oil demand to hit a record 102.1 million barrels per day.Olga Rolenko/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs predicts high demand around the world will push up short-term crude oil prices.

“We expect pretty sizable deficits in the second half with deficits of almost 2 million barrels per day in the third quarter as demand reaches an all-time high,” Daan Struyven, the head of oil research at Goldman, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Monday.

The Wall Street bank forecasts Brent crude to rise from just above $80 per barrel to $86 per barrel by the end of 2023, he said.

Brent Crude Oil, a benchmark for global oil prices, was up 1.31% at $82.11 on Monday morning. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. prices, rose 1.60% to $78.30.

Higher prices for oil and gasoline, which increase the costs of goods made from plastic and transportation, are historically correlated with inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers in March 2022 that for every $10 per barrel increase in the price of crude oil, inflation ticks up by 0.2% and economic growth is stymied by 0.1%.

The world’s biggest oil companies — Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, Shell and TotalEnergies — had record profits last year of $200 billion.

Goldman Sachs's prognosis is in line with projections by the International Energy Agency, which expects global oil demand to climb by 2.2 million barrels per day in 2023 to a record 102.1 million barrels per day, according to its July 2023 Oil Market Report. The agency predicts that growth will slow in 2024. 

Meanwhile, global oil supply is expected to nosedive as Saudi Arabia implements its voluntary production cuts. In early July, the Saudi Arabian government announced it would cut production by a million barrels a day in August. Russia said it will reduce production by 500,000 barrels a day.

U.S. production, which hit 12.6 million barrels per day, is expected to offset some of the pricing impacts of the cuts. However, Struyven said that growth rate will slow throughout the rest of this year.

Over the weekend, Russian crude oil prices surpassed the $60 per barrel cap imposed on it by Group of 7 leading industrialized nations countries and Australia last December.

Prices at the gasoline pump are currently inching upwards to an average $3.60 per gallon, down from $5 per gallon last summer when oil prices soared to $140 a barrel.

