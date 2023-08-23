Taking Out a Mortgage Hasn’t Been This Unpopular Since 1995

With mortgage rates higher than they’ve been in decades, many Americans are holding off on buying a house.

In fact, it’s gotten so unappealing to borrow that last week fewer people applied for a home loan than at any other time in the past 28 years, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“Home buyers withdrew from the market due to the elevated rate environment and the erosion of purchasing power,” Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, said in a statement Wednesday releasing the group’s weekly data. Applying hasn’t been this unpopular since April 1995, he said.

Not that long ago, when Covid-19 seemed to rule everything, mortgage rates dipped to record lows under 3%, fueling a nationwide home buying craze and a record run-up in property prices. But then inflation set in, quickly rising to a more than 40-year high and igniting the Fed's benchmark interest rate — and the mortgage rates that are linked to it.

Buying a home has become less and less attainable as higher borrowing costs make those pricey properties even more unaffordable for many households. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage reached 7.31% last week — the highest average since December 2000, according to the new MBA data. It’s only making matters worse that there are about half as many homes for sale as there were before the pandemic.

Not surprisingly, the pace of home sales has dropped dramatically as rates have risen. They continued to languish in July after reaching a 12-year low earlier this year, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday.