Germany’s Economy Stalls in the Second Quarter

The German economy stalled in the second quarter of this year as it struggles to pick up momentum amid a sluggish economic recovery.
Germany’s gross domestic product saw no seasonally adjusted growth in the second quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office reported Friday.
The results were a slight turnaround after a 0.1% quarter-over-quarter contraction in GDP in the first three months of 2023, but fell short of analysts’ forecasts of a 0.1% increase according to polling by Reuters.
Household final consumption expenditure stabilized in the second quarter after weak winter showings — a bright spot in the office’s report.
“There are indeed slightly positive trends in private consumption and investment, but that is not enough, and the figures are anything but satisfactory,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.
Germany is projecting a 6.2% increase in year-over-year inflation for July, down from a 6.4% rise in June, the federal statistics office reported separately on Friday.
The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate action says falling global energy prices, slowing inflation, higher wage agreements and global economic recovery all point to a moderate recovery of the German economy in the second half of this year.
Meanwhile, France reported GDP growth of 0.5% and Spain saw its GDP rise by 0.4% in the second quarter — a welcome sign that Europe will likely avoid a recession and continue making steady economic progress, as forecasted by the European Commission.
