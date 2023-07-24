German Automakers Are Losing the EV Race

In the race among automakers looking to secure their share of the global EV market, German companies are falling far behind Tesla.

BMW, VW Group, and Mercedes sold a total of 577,136 electric vehicles in the first half of 2023, according to recent company statements. Tesla, however delivered more than all three combined — 889,015.

Analysts have maintained a grim outlook for the German automobile industry, with financial expectations falling again in July for the fifth straight month, according to a report from the ifo Institute, a German economic think tank. Porsche, owned by VW Group, will report its second quarter earnings Wednesday, with Volkswagen and Mercedes set to report Thursday.

"Automakers are experiencing great uncertainty, comparable to the early days of the war in Ukraine or to when the risk of gas rationing in manufacturing shot up last fall,” said Oliver Falck, director of the ifo Institute, in its report, adding, “Suppliers are suffering from a lack of demand from abroad."

Meanwhile, Tesla is planning to ramp up production at its factory near Berlin. Even as Tesla stock hit a downward spiral last week, analysts see it outproducing German EV makers.

“Tesla is still miles ahead of the German carmakers in all the major markets,” Matthias Schmidt, an auto analyst based near Hamburg, told Bloomberg Monday. “They’re under pressure to boost volumes to reach the kind of economies of scale needed to make EVs profitable.”

The German government last year said it plans to spend 6.3 billion euros to put 15 million new electric vehicles on the road by 2030. The question remains — can Tesla beat German automakers at their own game?

The three companies are doing their best to catch up. VW Group increased its electric vehicle production by 48% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year, and BMW has more than doubled its EV sales so far in 2023. EVs account for only 11% of all Mercedes sales worldwide; the company announced this month that it will follow a slew of companies in adopting Tesla’s supercharging network.

The VW Group, BMW, and Mercedes did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.