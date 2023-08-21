Generic Drug Makers To Pay Over $250 Million to Settle Criminal Conspiracy Charges

Major generic drug companies Teva and Glenmark agreed to pay more than $250 million to settle criminal price-fixing charges as part of a deferred prosecution agreement in which both admitted to conspiring to charge consumers more, the U.S. The Department of Justice announced Monday.
As part of the agreement, Teva and Glenmark must divest from their drug lines of pravastatin, which were a core port of the companies’ price-fixing scheme. Pravastatin is a cholesterol medication that can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.
“Today, the Antitrust Division and our law enforcement partners hold two more pharmaceutical companies accountable for raising prices of essential medicines and depriving Americans of affordable access to prescription drugs,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of DOJ's Antitrust Division in a statement.
Teva admitted to participating in three antitrust conspiracies involving the drugs pravastatin, clotrimazole and tobramycin. The company must now pay a fine of $225 million over five years and donate $50 million worth of clotrimazole and tobramycin to humanitarian organizations, according to a statement from Teva.
Glenmark has agreed to pay a $30 million criminal penalty.
In August 2020, a grand jury indicted Teva and Glenmark for working together to increase the price of pravastatin.
These are the sixth and seventh companies to resolve criminal charges following a multi-year Department of Justice investigation into generic drug price-fixing. Collectively all seven companies have agreed to pay more than $681 million in criminal fees.
- Mayo Clinic and Other Big-Name Hospitals Enter Fray Over Generic Drug Pricing (Exclusive)
- Philly Archdiocese Will Pay Millions to Settle Sex Abuse Case
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud Charges
- Deutsche Bank to Pay Epstein Victims $75 Million to Settle Lawsuit
- Bank of America Ordered to Pay $250 Million for Illegal Bank Fees, Fake Accounts
- SEC Starts Clamping Down on NFTs, Slaps LA Media Company with $6.1 Million in PenaltiesBusiness
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- McDonald’s ‘No-Poaching’ Antitrust Lawsuit Gets a Second WindBusiness
- Diddy Claims Diageo Sabotaged His Liquor Brand with ‘No Agave’ in Escalating FeudBusiness
- Boston Scientific Shares Up Nearly 6% After Promising Results for AFib Heart DeviceBusiness
- Walt Disney Pictures Visual Effects Workers File to UnionizeBusiness
- Burn, Baby, Burn: Exxon Mobil Says Oil Isn’t Going Away and the World Won’t Meet Its Climate GoalsBusiness
- Credit Repair Companies Reach $2.7 Billion Settlement Over Illegal FeesBusiness
- From India to the Stars: How Karen Mitchell Built a Multi-Million-Dollar Wig BusinessBusiness
- Quiet Cutting May Be the New Quiet Quitting: ReportBusiness
- Avon Parent Natura & Co Explores Body Shop Sale Amid Revenue DropBusiness
- Opioid Distributor Mallinckrodt Subpoenaed by Grand Jury; Files Bankruptcy — AgainBusiness