Generic Drug Makers To Pay Over $250 Million to Settle Criminal Conspiracy Charges

Major generic drug companies Teva and Glenmark agreed to pay more than $250 million to settle criminal price-fixing charges as part of a deferred prosecution agreement in which both admitted to conspiring to charge consumers more, the U.S. The Department of Justice announced Monday.

As part of the agreement, Teva and Glenmark must divest from their drug lines of pravastatin, which were a core port of the companies’ price-fixing scheme. Pravastatin is a cholesterol medication that can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

“Today, the Antitrust Division and our law enforcement partners hold two more pharmaceutical companies accountable for raising prices of essential medicines and depriving Americans of affordable access to prescription drugs,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of DOJ's Antitrust Division in a statement.

Teva admitted to participating in three antitrust conspiracies involving the drugs pravastatin, clotrimazole and tobramycin. The company must now pay a fine of $225 million over five years and donate $50 million worth of clotrimazole and tobramycin to humanitarian organizations, according to a statement from Teva.

Glenmark has agreed to pay a $30 million criminal penalty.

In August 2020, a grand jury indicted Teva and Glenmark for working together to increase the price of pravastatin.

These are the sixth and seventh companies to resolve criminal charges following a multi-year Department of Justice investigation into generic drug price-fixing. Collectively all seven companies have agreed to pay more than $681 million in criminal fees.