Generic Drug Makers To Pay Over $250 Million to Settle Criminal Conspiracy Charges - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Generic Drug Makers To Pay Over $250 Million to Settle Criminal Conspiracy Charges

The companies entered deferred prosecution agreements in which they admitted to keeping prices artificially high

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Teva admitted to participating in three conspiracies that kept the prices of pravastatin, clotrimazole and tobramycin artificially high.Teva

Major generic drug companies Teva and Glenmark agreed to pay more than $250 million to settle criminal price-fixing charges as part of a deferred prosecution agreement in which both admitted to conspiring to charge consumers more, the U.S. The Department of Justice announced Monday. 

As part of the agreement, Teva and Glenmark must divest from their drug lines of pravastatin, which were a core port of the companies’ price-fixing scheme. Pravastatin is a cholesterol medication that can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. 

“Today, the Antitrust Division and our law enforcement partners hold two more pharmaceutical companies accountable for raising prices of essential medicines and depriving Americans of affordable access to prescription drugs,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of DOJ's Antitrust Division in a statement. 

Teva admitted to participating in three antitrust conspiracies involving the drugs pravastatin, clotrimazole and tobramycin. The company must now pay a fine of $225 million over five years and donate $50 million worth of clotrimazole and tobramycin to humanitarian organizations, according to a statement from Teva. 

Glenmark has agreed to pay a $30 million criminal penalty. 

In August 2020, a grand jury indicted Teva and Glenmark for working together to increase the price of pravastatin. 

These are the sixth and seventh companies to resolve criminal charges following a multi-year Department of Justice investigation into generic drug price-fixing. Collectively all seven companies have agreed to pay more than $681 million in criminal fees.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.