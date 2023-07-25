General Motors reported $44.7 billion in revenue during the three months ending on June 30, up 25% from $35.7 billion during the same period last year.

Earnings per share were $1.91, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.73 per share, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar.

The company reported an unexpected $792 million charge for new commercial agreements between GM and LG Electronics BS LG Energy Solution. The automaker shared costs with both companies for a recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle models.

Chevrolet will introduce a next-generation Bolt, succeeding the company’s popular electric vehicle, CEO Mary Barra said during GM’s Tuesday earnings call.

“Our customers love today’s Bolt. It has been delivering record sales and some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry,” said Barra.

Over 50,000 EVs were produced in the first half of 2023 by GM, and the company aims to double that number in the second half of the year. The company will begin integrating Tesla’s North American Charging Standard in 2025, and GM customers will have access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in early 2024.

Cruise, GM's self-driving cars, have driven three million miles, and data shows that the vehicles experience 54% less collisions than human drivers in similar environments, according to GM's earnings call.

The automaker updated its full-year guidance for the second time this year. General Motors lowered its expected capital expenditures for the year from $11 billion-$13 billion to $11 billion to $12 billion. The cuts include $800 million in reduced sales and marketing expenses, about $1 billion from voluntary separation packages and the remainder from cuts across all areas of business, Barra said in an earnings call on Tuesday.

The company also increased its expected automotive free cash flow from between $5.5 billion and $7.5 billion to between $7 billion and $9 billion. For the full year, GM is also raising its adjusted earnings expectations from between $11 billion and $13 billion to between $12 billion and $14 billion.

The guidance does hinge on the ongoing contract negotiations between the company and the United Auto Workers and Canadian Unifor labor unions. Negotiations kicked off last month between the UAW, led by president Shawn Fain, and major automakers, with Fain pledging to win a “war” against “corporate greed,” according to CNBC.

“We have a long history of negotiating fair contracts with both unions that reward our employees and support the long-term success of our business. Our goal this time will be no different,” Barra told shareholders on Tuesday in a letter. “That’s the best possible outcome for all our key stakeholders, including our team, plant communities, dealers, suppliers and investors.”

The 2019 GM Strike saw 48,000 UAW workers from 50 plants in the U.S. stage a six-week walkout, which ultimately cost the company $4 billion, according to CNBC. It was the longest national walkout against GM since a 67-day strike in 1970.

“The militancy we're seeing in, for example, the UAW rhetoric about the auto industry is something that's different than it was several years ago,” Patrick Anderson, founder and chief executive officer of Anderson Economic Group, told The Messenger. “One of the causes with the auto industry is that the union and its workers are now contending with the potential displacement of many of their jobs by taxpayer-subsidized batteries.”

General Motors stock remained stagnant in pre-market trading, down less than 0.1% shortly before the automaker's earnings call.