Gen Z Has No Idea How to Work in an Office — And Some Managers Don’t Want to Hire Them

Scarred by pandemic lockdowns and remote classes, recent college graduates don't have the skills necessary to enter the workforce, according to 40% of business leaders surveyed by higher education research company Intelligent.com.

Among business leaders who say recent college grads aren't prepared, 70% say they don't have a good work ethic or proper communication skills, according to the survey of 1,243 business leaders who assessed 2020 through 2023 college grads entering the workforce. Of those who found new grads lacking, 51% say they had a sense of entitlement, and 43% said new graduates lack technological skills. Another 13% say people who graduated between 2020 and 2023 are "very unprepared" for the workforce.

Diane Gayeski, a professor of strategic communications at Ithaca University, chalked the discontent among Gen X and other managers to generational rivalries.

"Older people have always been worried about the next generation and feel like they're not prepared or they're soft or whatever," said Gayeski, who also runs a communications firm working with clients such as General Electric or Sony. "This has been going on for millennia."

Gayeski argues that there are a multitude of reasons that employers may not gel with recent graduates. For one, new graduates are more likely to have been offered accommodations due to the pandemic, such as extended time for test-taking or visual and auditory assistance.

About 86% of students who requested accommodations for standardized higher education tests, including the SAT and ACT, during the 2019-2020 school year were granted those accommodations, according to a study from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Nearly half of those accommodations were for individuals with learning disabilities, such as dyslexia and oral or written language disorders.

Around the same percentage of students at four-year colleges also received accommodations, 85%, while only 57% of students at two-year schools were granted accommodations, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Companies, which demand performance, are challenged by a workforce that has grown used to special accommodations, according to Gayeski. Only about 39% of U.S. employees with disabilities have disclosed their disabilities to a manager, according to the Harvard Business Review.

"So now we see a lot of very smart, capable, people who are graduating from college, but they did so with some pretty significant accommodations," Gayeski said. "That's hard for older people to wrap their heads around. They sometimes feel like that's kind of soft."

“There's not a stigma to admit that they're experiencing stress or anxiety. In fact, it's almost like a badge of honor to disclose that," she added.

Employers often complain about quiet quitting, a trend where employees do the minimal amount of work to get by. But, Gayeski argues, it's more likely that younger people are less tolerant of work situations that are unhealthy.

This year has seen the "summer of strikes" as unions across a variety of fields battle employers over work conditions. The United Auto Workers is currently negotiating with automakers in Detroit, while the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild Association are currently striking in Hollywood over a variety of issues, including the use of artificial intelligence in movies.

"I think, especially after [the pandemic], people are kind of saying, 'I want to be productive but I'm not going to succumb to arbitrary demands'," Gayeski said.

Business leaders also cite a lack of proper communication skills among new grads. Younger people are more likely to text or send messages through Slack, while some employers are more likely to shoot an email, pick up the phone or invite the office to a workplace meeting.

"Recent college grads don’t communicate in the way that their 50-year-old executives do, but they are effective in collaborating and getting things done using their own tools of social media, texting, and applications like Slack and Google Docs," Gayeski said.

Of managers who say recent graduates are unprepared, an overwhelming 94% say they avoid hiring new graduates because they don't have the skills to do the job. A small minority, 7%, say they always avoid hiring new graduates.

As a result, these companies miss out on new talent that can be convinced to stay with a company for an extended period. In 2019, LinkedIn found that 94% of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in helping them learn.

"It's not healthy. I mean, it's sticking your head in the sand — it's kind of like saying people are different so we're just not going to hire them," Gayeski said. "It's gonna be very limiting and all I can say is good luck."