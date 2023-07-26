Gap Is Hoping for the Mattel Barbie Treatment From Its New CEO - The Messenger
Gap Is Hoping for the Mattel Barbie Treatment From Its New CEO

Mattel's President and COO Richard Dickson, who helped revive some of the toymaker's iconic brands, will now help Gap evolve for a new era

Rocio Fabbro
Richard Dickson at the Barbie concept store in Shanghai in 2008. Dickson led Mattel’s reinvigoration of its iconic brands, including Barbie.STR/AFP via Getty Images

Gap is bringing on Mattel’s current president and chief operating officer, Richard Dickson, as its new CEO.

Dickson, who led the toymaker’s efforts to reinvigorate some of its iconic brands, including Barbie, will start as CEO of Gap on Aug. 22, Gap Inc. said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Gap Inc. is a portfolio of iconic brands, known for having defined American style with bold thinking and making quality fashion accessible to millions,” Dickson said in the statement. “But it's the work ahead that excites me most — the chance to work hand-in-hand with the teams to evolve Gap Inc. for a new era." 

Dickson’s role in the Barbie-mania that gripped social media — and companies — ahead of the release of the Barbie movie likely played a part in the decision. Interim Gap CEO Bobby Martin said Dickson’s “experience as a proven transformational brand builder” made it clear that Dickson “is destined for this role at this moment.”

Gap's first quarter net sales ending April 29 were down 6% year-over-year at $3.28 billion, with drops in both store and online sales. It reported a quarterly net loss of $18 million, a slight improvement from a loss of $162 million a year before.

Gap brands include Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta. Dickson was appointed to Gap’s Board of Directors in November 2022.

Gap did not immediately respond to request for comment.

