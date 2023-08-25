Gap Dims Its Forecast, Predicts Sales to Continue Sliding - The Messenger
Gap Dims Its Forecast, Predicts Sales to Continue Sliding

The retailer said it will have to do things differently as it aims to navigate an uncertain economic and consumer environment

Gap reported $3.55 billion in revenue. Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Gap’s “commitment to do more" may look differently as the retailer expects its sales to continue declining. 

San Francisco-based Gap said it anticipates a mid-single-digit revenue decrease for fiscal 2023, according to the company’s latest earnings report.  

Last year, the company generated $15.6 billion in net sales, which included roughly $300 million from Gap China. In January, Gap China was sold to e-commerce platform Baozun Inc. Gap said having an extra week is expected to increase net sales by about $150 million.

Despite exceeding Wall Street expectations for net income, Gap's revenue performance didn't meet estimates. 

Gap, which last year reported a second-quarter loss of $49 million, posted quarterly net earnings of $117 million, or 32 cents a share, exceeding the 9 cents per share analysts had projected, according to Morningstar. Excluding one-time restructuring expenses, Gap recorded net income of 34 cents a share.

Known for its American clothing and accessories, Gap reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the most recent period, an 8% decline from the $3.86 billion it made during the same quarter last year.

In addition to the core Gap brand, sales across the company’s three other brands -- Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta -- also declined during the second quarter. Gap saw the sharpest decline, with sales falling by 14%. Sales were 11% lower at Banana Republic, slipped 6% at Old Navy and were down just 1% at Athleta.

The 54-year-old retailer has been facing challenges as it aims to maintain market share and recapture the significance it once held with consumers, all while dealing with a challenging economic environment that has forced consumers to pinch their wallets.  

Richard Dickson, Gap’s chief executive who took the helm of the company earlier this week, acknowledged that the company needs to revamp its four brands to better appeal to consumers while leveraging Gap’s legacy.

“This means we have to do things differently,” Dickson said. “With a clear focus on redefining our brands’ meaning to consumers, focusing on creativity [and] designing for relevance as a pursuit, rather than a goal.” 

