Gannett Union Members Cite ‘Poverty Wages’ After Publishing Giant Posts Solid Digital Earnings

Union journalists who work for publications owned by media giant Gannett criticized the company Thursday after it released second-quarter earnings showing digital growth.

The company, which owns hundreds of media outlets including USA Today, reported that its total digital revenue had returned to growth in the second quarter and was expected to advance further in the next quarter. Gannett reported total digital revenues of $262.1 million, or 39% of total revenues, up 0.8% over the same period a year ago. Digital-only subscription revenues of $37.9 million rose 16.6% year-over-year.

Gannett has laid off thousands of journalists and other employees since merging with GateHouse Media in 2019. The deal made the combined company the largest newspaper publisher in the United States.

The NewsGuild of New York on Thursday issued a statement quoting a reporter at The Desert Sun, a Gannett paper in Palm Springs, California, as saying that “for years, the journalists and editorial staff who make Gannett run have been forced to accept poverty wages and shrinking newsrooms.” Guild President Susan DeCarava, the president of the NewsGuild of New York, said in the statement that “this earnings report makes it clear that Gannett has more than enough to go around.”

Asked to comment on the critical remarks, Amy Garrard, a labor relations lawyer for Gannett, told The Messenger on Thursday that “We continue to negotiate in good faith and invest in our communities.”

McLean, Virginia-based Gannett reported a loss of $12.7 million in the second quarter on total revenue of $672.4 million. The company said it expects full-year revenue of $2.75 billion-$2.8 billion.

The Guild noted that Gannett Chief Executive Officer Mike Reed makes $3.4 million a year, 60 times more than the median Gannett employee. Another reporter, at the Gannet-owned Daily Record in New Jersey, said in the Guild statement, “I’ve been laid off twice and am now making less than I was making for the same newspaper 22 years ago.”

On Monday, 200 Gannett employees sent an email to company executives decrying their low wages. In October 2022, a study conducted by six Gannett unions found that at six Gannett publications the salary of employees who are Black, indigenous or people of color was on average $11,500 less than that of white colleagues.

Earlier this year, reporters in more than 26 Gannett-owned newsrooms walked out in protest of the CEO, according to the NewsGuild statement — the biggest strike of its kind in the history of the company. The Guild filed two cases against Gannett, in May and July, with the National Labor Relations Board.