Gannett Sued for Alleged Discrimination Against White Staffers

Gannett, the nation's largest news publisher, was hit with a class action lawsuit Friday by five former employees who are white and say the publisher's attempts to diversify newsrooms discriminated against them because of their race.

Claiming white employees were harmed by the company's "reverse race discrimination policy" the group demanded Gannett immediately halt efforts to diversify newsrooms and to give them lost pay and benefits. Based just outside of Washington, DC, Gannett publishes 218 daily news outlets across the country, including its flagship paper USA Today.

In the wake of the George Floyd protests in Aug. 2020, the publisher announced plans to expand coverage of issues related to race and identity, social justice and equality, and to make its workforce more diverse.

Gannett also tied executive bonuses and promotions to success in meeting the goals outlined in its policy, the lawsuit alleges.

"Gannett executed their reverse race discrimination policy with a callous indifference towards civil rights laws or the welfare of the workers, and prospective workers, whose lives would be upended by it," the plaintiffs said.

Gannett's workforce is currently more than 70% white, and more than 80% of its leadership positions are held by white individuals, according to the company's website. The male-to-female ratio is more balanced, with roughly 54% of the company's rank-and-file identifying and 56% of executives identifying as male.

Notably, one of the plaintiffs sued Gannett earlier this year accusing the company of firing him for being white. Steven Bradley, a former sports editor for the Democrat and Chronicle, a newspaper in Rochester, New York, sued Gannett in New York state Supreme Court in May. Bradley was represented in his suit by the law firm Thomas & Solomon, which is also representing the plaintiffs in the federal class action.

The status of the state lawsuit is unclear.

Bradley, who worked at the Democrat for 21 years, claims he was fired, and previously passed over for a high-level position at the Utica Observer-Dispatch, entirely because of Gannett's reverse race discrimination policy. He also alleges that a Black woman was hired for that job "despite having far less qualifications" than Bradley because she was a diverse candidate.

That woman, who wasn't immediately available for comment, is currently the executive editor of a mid-sized newspaper in New York state.

Bradley, according to the Democrat, was laid off in May 2020 as part of a series of layoffs some months after Gannett and GateHouse Media merged to become the nation's largest newspaper chain. The publisher has since laid off thousands of journalists.

Another plaintiff, Logan Barry, said he was "specifically targeted" by Gannett when he worked at The Progress-Index in Petersburg, Virginia. The lawsuit alleges that Barry, despite having previously been informed he was a shoo-in for a leadership role, was passed over for the role in favor of a Black female candidate so the publisher could fill its "racial quota."

“We will vigorously defend our practice of ensuring equal opportunities for all our valued employees against this meritless lawsuit,” Gannett Chief Legal Office Polly Grunfield Sack told Reuters in a statement on Tuesday.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal actions against companies with race-conscious practices spurned by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that struck down Affirmative Action.

America Legal First, an organization spearheaded by former Trump aide Stephen Miller, has filed a civil rights complaint against Kellogg Co. over race-based hiring practices and sued Progressive Insurance over programs that benefit minorities over the last few weeks. The conservative advocate who led the lawsuit behind the Supreme Court's June ruling, Edward Blum, sued two international law firms for discriminating against white candidates earlier this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.