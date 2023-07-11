Gadgets Dominate Amazon Prime Day Deals

TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’
E-commerce titan Amazon is offering deep discounts for its Prime Day sales this year, with a heavy emphasis on gadgets like the Apple Watch and the iPad.
Prime Day is actually two days. Deals began at 3 a.m. eastern time Tuesday with discounts extending through Wednesday. The annual price reductions makes some products available for as low as half their regular price.
Here are some highlights:
- A 12.4-inch Samsung S7 FE Tablet is available for $380, a $150 discount.
- The sixth generation Apple iPad Mini is available for $120 off at $380.
- Bose noise-cancelling headphones are $80 off at $300.
- The Jumper 14-inch laptop is $500, down from its usual price of $1,100.
- A Henckels 15-piece knife set and block is $130, saving buyers $215.
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $280, $119 off.
- The Apple Watch SE is $200, its lowest price ever according to NBC News.
- The 9th Generation Apple iPad is going for $249, a discount of $80.
- The 10th Generation Apple iPad can be bought for $69 off at $380.
- Ray Ban RB 2140 Original Wayfarer sunglasses are available for $155, a discount of $45.
- The second generation Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $199, which is a $50 discount.
- You can buy an Amazon Kindle for $90, which is $50 off.
- The fifth generation Amazon Echo Dot voice assistant is half off at $30.
- The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is similarly discounted. The tablet normally costs $100 tablet but can be bought for $55 on Prime Day.
- The Fire TV stick is on sale for $25, a discount of $30.
Read More
- Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023
- As Prime Day Draws to a Close, FTC Suit Against the Tech Giant is Ongoing
- Amazon Sold a Record $12.7 Billion in Merchandise Over its Two-Day Prime Event
- Here’s Why We Won’t Be Getting Cheap Amazon Prime Phone Service Any Time Soon
- FTC Sues Amazon For Allegedly Duping Its Prime Customers
Some of the more eclectic items include:
- A Wawinds reclining full-body massage chair is available for $1,039, a $200 discount.
- The Phillips 3200 fully automatic espresso machine is on sale for $450 off at $549.
- An Innza laser hair removal device is $10 off at $80.
- Crocs unisex adult clogs are only $28, a discount of $22.
- Shoppers can save $15 on the Trtl neck support travel pillow, which is available for $45.
- The Baby Delight Alpine Deluxe Portable Bouncer is available for $64, a $36 discount.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness