FTC Chief Lina Kahn Says ‘Something Is Broken’ in Hollywood
FTC Chair Khan cited 'red flags' that the current studio structure doesn't serve consumers
Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan is watching the Hollywood strikes closely, saying there are several red flags that indicate that “something is broken” in the industry.
The Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May 2, warned the FTC in a recent comment letter of an unhealthy amount of industry consolidation as the agency looks to revamp its merger guidelines, she said.
The guild outlined how the market structure in Hollywood "has dramatically changed over recent decades where we've seen both significant concentration both among studios as well as chains as well as vertical integration," she said in an podcast interview with The Ankler that aired Wednesday morning.
Industry consolidation combined with vertical integration, where studios make and distribute films, "seems to have created a markets structure where ... writers and producers and showrunners are all making less, even as companies are charging customers more," she said. Critics say the content has also declined in quality, she added, noting that those are "red flags" that suggest the current market structure in Hollywood isn't working for consumers.
Khan's comments seem to indicate the FTC may have Hollywood in its crosshairs.
The Writers Guild has been locked in a bitter feud with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers since early May, calling for higher wages, increased residuals and other contract changes to adapt to rapidly evolving streaming and artificial intelligence technologies. They were joined on the picket line by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists in July.
But Hollywood wasn’t always this way, she noted. There used to be “thousands and thousands of independent movie theaters” and multiple major studios that producers and writers could pitch to.
“And so if you were a producer or a writer and you had a good idea and you wanted to sell it, you had lots of different viable paths to market,” she said. “Overall, we think that created a healthier ecosystem than a situation where you have a handful of gatekeepers.”
The FTC is the antitrust and consumer protection watchdog and enforcement agency of the federal government, alongside the Department of Justice. Most recently, the FTC scrutinized Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, which closed in March 2022.
