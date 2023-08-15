Gen Z Underwear Maker Parade Inks Deal With Fruit of the Loom Owner

Ariela & Associates International has reached an agreement to acquire new Gen Z underwear maker Parade for an undisclosed amount, according to a company statement.

The agreement announced Tuesday will give privately held AAi the green light to use its design and branding capabilities to expand Parade’s brand in the U.S. and internationally. Talks of a potential deal for Parade were first reported by The Information.

No financial details were provided.

Brooklyn-based Parade, worth an estimated $200 million, will continue to maintain its overall brand identity and creative vision under the agreement, according to the company statement.

The New York-based company, with more than 25 years of experience in the undergarment industry, is also a licenser of clothing company Fruit of the Loom and plus size lingerie maker Curvy Couture.

Parade, founded in 2019 by Cami Téllez, has an estimated following of 376,000 users on Instagram. The lingerie maker, which promotes itself as an underwear brand that welcomes everyone, regardless of size or gender, is popular among Gen Zers (those between the ages of 9 and 24). The company also has plans to be “climate positive” by 2025.

“We admire the extraordinary impact Parade has had in such a short time and are thrilled to bring a brand that shares our values of authenticity, inclusivity, and sustainability to the AAi portfolio," said Ariela Esquenazi, CEO and president of AAi. “Parade's commitment to inclusive fast fashion which doesn't compromise on its sustainable mission aligns seamlessly with our core principles and we believe that this union will allow us to create powerful synergies."

Last year, Parade marked its first venture into physical retail by partnering with Urban Outfitters. In March of this year, Parade's products hit the shelves in 400 Target stores, per The Business of Fashion. Despite these efforts, significant portions of Parade's sales still come from its online stores.