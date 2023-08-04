Fruit Fly Outbreak in LA Suburb Prompts Unprecedented Produce Quarantine - The Messenger
Fruit Fly Outbreak in LA Suburb Prompts Unprecedented Produce Quarantine

The Tau fruit flies may have been introduced to the region from travelers bringing in uninspected produce

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
According to the California Department Food and Agriculture, more than 20 of the Tau fruit flies were detected in the regionBettman/Getty Images

A suburb of Los Angeles is under a quarantine mandate after the Tau fruit fly was found in the area, California's Department of Food & Agriculture (CDFA) said in a recent announcement

It is the first such quarantine in the Western Hemisphere, the agency said.

The decision to quarantine the region of Stevenson Ranch, about a 45-minute drive from Los Angeles, was made after more than 20 fruit flies were detected there, the government agency added. The quarantine will cover 79 square miles that range from the Castaic Junction to the north to Oat Mountain to the south.   

Tau fruit flies, which are native to Asia, are about the size of houseflies. Adult females lay eggs in produce such as melons, peppers and avocados, where the larvae tunnel through the produce and eat it, making it unsuitable for consumption, the CDFA said.

The flies may have been introduced via travelers “bringing un-inspected produce into the state," the agency said. 

People who live in the quarantine area are being urged not to move any fruits or vegetables from their property. "They may be consumed or processed (i.e. juiced, frozen, cooked, or ground in the garbage disposal) at the property where they were picked,” the state agency said in its statement. “Otherwise, they should be disposed of by double-bagging in plastic and placing the bags in a bin specifically for garbage.” 

The agency did not specify how long the quarantine would last.

The state agency is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Los Angeles County Agricultural Commissioner to inspect produce that falls within the 200 meter radius of where the fruit flies were detected.

Those inspected areas will be an organic-approved material known as Spinosad to remove live adult fruit flies and reduce the population, the agency said.

