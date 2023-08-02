Frontier Airlines Requires Passengers to Get to the Airport Earlier or Risk Getting Left Behind

Frontier Airlines will close its airport ticket counters for passenger check-in and baggage drop to one hour before a flight departure, 15 minutes earlier than the prior cutoff time.
The policy change begins Aug. 16, the ultra-low cost carrier said in a Twitter post late Tuesday. “We continue to be committed to getting you and your bags to your destination without interruption,” the airline wrote.
The change will "ensure ample time for customers to get through security and to their gate, as well as allow additional time for bags to move through airport handling systems to aircraft," Frontier spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz said in an email.
Denver-based Frontier has more than 500 daily flights, with service concentrated at Denver, Las Vegas and Orlando.
This article was updated to add a comment from Frontier.
