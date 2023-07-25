From Trump to Ye: Meet the Family Auctioneers Behind the Largest Celebrity Ranch Deals

A century ago, J.P. King sold parcels of land to developers out of the back of a pickup truck.

Today, the Alabama-headquartered auction house still sells sites in some of the most rural areas of America, but they now include luxury farmhouses and resorts. They’ve sold properties for celebrities like country music singer Barbara Mandrell, Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Hampton and NBA star Karl Malone. Buyers include rapper Ye, previously known as Kanye West, and former President Donald Trump.

“The biggest challenge we had when I started off — and that's been over 40 years ago now — was convincing people that you can successfully sell non-distressed properties at public auction, because they always wanted to pigeonhole a real estate auction as a distress auction,” said Craig King, fourth-generation president of the family company. “That's not the case at all.”

After all, Ye paid $14 million for the 9,000-acre Monster Lake Ranch in Cody, Wyoming, in 2019, and Trump snatched up the 900-acre, Charlottesville, Virginia-based Kluge Estates Winery and Vineyard for $6.2 million, thanks to J.P. King.

J.P. King Truck in the 1960's J.P. King

J.P. King’s first high-value property was the Calumet Horse Farm in Kentucky in 1992, which went for nearly $20 million.

For Craig King, who speaks with a strong Southern twang, has hiked over 1,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail and has completed several mission trips to create irrigation systems in Africa, these properties are special not because of who the buyer may be, but because of what it means to conserve the land.

Still, the farm sale caused calls to flood in, along with dollars. In 2014, the firm surpassed $2 billion in sales since the fourth generation, consisting of Craig and siblings Christie and Scott King, who has since died, assumed leadership.

But the family has always been involved at some level. At the age of 10, Christie was already participating in the auctions. Her earliest memories include when her father would host a raffle during the events and she would be the one to deliver an Eisenhower silver dollar to the winner. The raffle was a way for the firm to obtain contact information for all attendees.

Christie left the auction world in her teens, pursuing a career as a veterinary technician, before returning after her father offered her 12 cents more to be a secretary for J.P. King in 1987. Today, she runs the company’s fundraising arm, served as the first female president of the National Auction Association and teaches.

“You have your family issues that you gotta deal with, but we are a business-run-family,” Christie said.

Christie says it's evident that the business comes first in the family. She had to work through the ranks of the company and get licensed — the role was not handed to her like in some other family-run businesses. In meetings, if the siblings were acting too much like family, they developed a code.

“We would pass a piece of paper — ‘hey, give this to Craig’ — he would open it and there's nothing on it,” Christie said. “That was our code to each other. We're getting out of line.”

Last year, J.P. King sold the Renaissance Center in Dickson, Tennessee, just an hour from where the family’s great grandfather founded the company in 1915.

Founder J.P. King in 1917 J.P. King

Freed-Hardeman University had hired Colliers, according to a brochure, to market the property a year prior, but the international firm failed to sell it. J.P. King was set to auction the property, but chose to put it on the market ahead of time. The auction house got three offers and sold the center within six weeks.

“There's just a different mindset,” University President David Shannon said. “It is connections, but it’s also process. They know how to go into a town that they’ve never been in before.”

J.P. King's fourth generation President Craig King. J.P. King

In 2015, the city of Gadsden, Alabama, gifted the firm with the key to the city. In celebration of the company’s 100 year anniversary, Alabama House of Representatives Minority Leader Craig Ford presented a resolution to the State House, commending J.P. King for “outstanding service."

In the same way that Christie would pass out Eisenhower silver dollars, J.P. King has continued aggressively building a rolodex. Before the internet, the firm would take out advertisements in the Wall Street Journal and have a phone bank of seven people taking calls about upcoming auctions. Today, that rolodex includes the numbers of some of the flashiest millionaires in the country.

That makes the job harder, said Craig, who declined to comment on specifics of such deals.

The lifestyles of the rich and famous have always included rural land, however, in recent years celebrity purchases of such properties have landed on the front page of newspapers. Jeff Bezos owns 420,000 acres, primarily in West Texas. Filmmaker Taylor Sheridan purchased the $320 million 6666 Ranch last year after filming Yellowstone on its 266,000-plus acres. Ye’s Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming is frequently featured in tabloids as musicians are spotted on the property and the land is subject of his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Oftentimes, when celebrities begin to show interest in a property, they do so via a third party. J.P. King may not know who the celebrity is until further into the process.

Once the celebrity becomes known, the firm has to turn towards increased secrecy.

“We've had situations where the rumor got out that a particular celebrity buyer was interested in the property,” Craig said. “We have to be cautious that it doesn’t scare off other potential bidders for the property because they think they would be bidding against a high net worth celebrity.”

Celebrities often have a team of experts who ensure that they won’t overpay, Craig said, meaning they are less of a threat to other bidders, as long as they are unknown.

Still, publicity is good, not just for business, J.P. King maintains.

“What's good about competition is that it causes people to become aware of a technique or a process that maybe they didn't know about,” Craig said. “When I started, I was convincing people that high net worth individuals can sell non-distressed properties at public auction, and get a fair value for them. It’s not a fire sale. It's not a distress auction."