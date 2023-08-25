French Singer Claudine Longet’s Aspen Home Lists for $59.5 Million

Famed French singer Claudine Longet’s home is getting cheaper — but remains a whopping $59.5 million.
Longet is a French singer who was popular in the 1960s. She was friends with Bobby Kennedy and even had a Rolling Stones song written about her, GQ reported. The singer was caught up in conflict when she was convicted for manslaughter after shooting and killing a famous U.S. skier, Vladimir “Spider” Sabich.
Longet and her husband, Ron Austin, have owned their 5.4-acre private estate since 1980, according to Pitkin Country property records. The home was first listed by Brian Hazen of Coldwell Banker and Lex Tarumianz of Sotheby’s International Realty for $80 million in June. The price fell to $59.5 million in July.
The price drop is mostly due to changes in how the owners and their brokers decided to divvy up the land. After debating splitting it into three lots, Longet and her husband decided to divide it into just two lots, with ample space for a large home on each parcel, according to Hazen.
Ron and Claudine Austin are in their 80s and looking to live at a lower altitude for their health, according to Hazen. The couple will now spend the entire year at their winter home in Hawaii.
The Red Mountain property includes a three-bedroom main house as well as a one-bedroom guest house. The current houses are “rustic,” said Hazen, with the home’s main allure coming from the land and views. The estate has lots of trees, meadows and ponds, and includes water rights.
Hazen called the property Aspen's “last great estate” for the rarity of its size given the high-demand location.
