French Singer Claudine Longet’s Aspen Home Lists for $59.5 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

French Singer Claudine Longet’s Aspen Home Lists for $59.5 Million

The 5.4-acre estate overlooks downtown Aspen

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Claudine Longet has owned her private estate in Aspen, Colorado since 1980.Coldwell Banker

Famed French singer Claudine Longet’s home is getting cheaper — but remains a whopping $59.5 million. 

Longet is a French singer who was popular in the 1960s. She was friends with Bobby Kennedy and even had a Rolling Stones song written about her, GQ reported. The singer was caught up in conflict when she was convicted for manslaughter after shooting and killing a famous U.S. skier, Vladimir “Spider” Sabich. 

Claudine Longet in 1977.Bettmann/Getty Images

Longet and her husband, Ron Austin, have owned their 5.4-acre private estate since 1980, according to Pitkin Country property records. The home was first listed by Brian Hazen of Coldwell Banker and Lex Tarumianz of Sotheby’s International Realty for $80 million in June. The price fell to $59.5 million in July.

The price drop is mostly due to changes in how the owners and their brokers decided to divvy up the land. After debating splitting it into three lots, Longet and her husband decided to divide it into just two lots, with ample space for a large home on each parcel, according to Hazen. 

The property includes views of downtown Aspen.Coldwell Banker

Ron and Claudine Austin are in their 80s and looking to live at a lower altitude for their health, according to Hazen. The couple will now spend the entire year at their winter home in Hawaii.

Read More

The Red Mountain property includes a three-bedroom main house as well as a one-bedroom guest house. The current houses are “rustic,” said Hazen, with the home’s main allure coming from the land and views. The estate has lots of trees, meadows and ponds, and includes water rights. 

A terrace overlooking the estate's pond.Coldwell Banker

Hazen called the property Aspen's “last great estate” for the rarity of its size given the high-demand location.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.