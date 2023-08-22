Fox’s Lachlan Murdoch Paid $840,000 to Australian Publisher He Sued for Libel

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch agreed to cover $840,000 in legal fees incurred by Australian publisher Private Media after Murdoch sued over an article published by one of its papers, according to Crikey, which ran the original story.

Murdoch sued Crikey's publisher for defamation last year over an opinion piece alleging that he was involved with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The article, which has now been expanded as part of a series of pieces discussing Australia's media industry, ran with the headline: "Trump is a confirmed unhinged traitor. And Murdoch is his unindicted co-conspirator."

"If Trump ends up in the dock for a variety of crimes committed as president, as he should be, not all his co-conspirators will be there with him," Crikey's Bernard Keane wrote in June 2022. "Nixon was famously the 'unindicted co-conspirator' in Watergate. The Murdochs and their slew of poisonous Fox News commentators are the unindicted co-conspirators of this continuing crisis."

In April, Murdoch dropped his defamation suit against Private Media, which "blindsided" the publisher, The Guardian reported.

Murdoch said he ended the lawsuit because of the $787 million settlement between Fox News, which is owned by Fox Corp., and Dominion Voting Systems, which had been settled just two days earlier. Dominion had sued Fox News for defamation, alleging that the news outlet damaged its reputation by peddling conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Murdoch, through his lawyer, told Private Media on Aug. 14 he would agree to cover the publisher's legal fees, under the stipulation that the company donate the $588,735 it received from supporters of its "Crikey Defense Fund" to the Alliance for Journalists’ Freedom, according to Crikey. Private Media had initially asked Murdoch for 1.1 million in Australian dollars and received 1.3 million in Australian dollars, or roughly $840,000.

“We will put the funds to good use, to promote greater press freedom, which is essential to a healthy democracy," AJF’s Executive Director Peter Greste said on Tuesday. "This includes campaigning for a Media Freedom Act, supported by a voluntary membership that will recognise quality journalism.”

Murdoch's lawyer, John Churchill, told Crikey he is confident that the court would have ruled in his client's favor had they not dropped the suit.

“Mr. Murdoch said when he discontinued the proceedings that he did not wish to further enable Crikey’s use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits,” Churchill said in a statement.