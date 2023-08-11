Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step Down - The Messenger
Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step Down

Viet Dinh will become a 'special advisor' to the company starting Dec. 31

Laura Bratton
Fox Corporation announced that its chief legal officer since 2018 will step down.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In a major shakeup at Fox Corporation, the company announced Friday that its top lawyer and once-trusted aide to founder Rupert Murdoch, Viet Dinh, was stepping down and will become a "special advisor" starting Dec. 31.

The chief legal and policy officer's departure comes after Fox's doomed strategy against a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, which resulted in a settlement of nearly $800 million. 

Dinh, a former U.S. assistant Attorney General, joined Fox in 2018.

“I have been privileged to be part of the FOX family for over two decades as a director and officer,” said Dinh in a statement. “I look forward to continuing with FOX as Special Advisor, and to returning to my roots of working on multiple ventures and with many clients across a variety of disciplines.”

“We appreciate Viet’s many contributions and service to FOX as both a board member of 21st Century Fox and in his role over the last five years as a valued member of FOX’s leadership team,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chair and CEO of Fox Corporation.

