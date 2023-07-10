Foxconn Pulls Plug on $19.5 Billion Chip Venture With Indian Conglomerate Vedanta

Foxconn withdrew on Monday from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with India’s Vedanta, a mining and oil conglomerate, Reuters reported.

The collapse of the high-profile venture deals a blow to India’s aim of becoming the next global powerhouse in electronic components manufacturing. The country has a wealth of technical expertise but is buffeted by energy shortages, geopolitical tensions and competition for rare earth metals, a key component in semiconductors. The global industry, which makes components in everything from smart phones and cars to missiles and artificial intelligence software, will become a trillion dollar industry by 2030, McKinsey said last year.

Last September, Taiwan-based Foxconn and Vedanta agreed to invest $19.5 billion to build semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, according to Reuters. The venture was expected to create more than 100,000 jobs.

But Monday, Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said in a statement that “In order to explore more diverse development opportunities, according to mutual agreement, Foxconn has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta,” according to Forbes India.

Vedanta plans to continue with the project on its own and has reportedly already “lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry,” said a Vedanta spokesperson, according to Forbes India. The spokesperson also said the company has “redoubled its efforts to fulfill the Prime Minister’s vision for semiconductors.”

Micron Technology, a U.S.-based semiconductor company announced in June plans to invest $825 million for a new plant in Gujarat.

The Foxconn project was stalled after it failed to qualify for state-funded incentives, according to Bloomberg. Earlier this year, the Indian government asked the companies to reapply for the incentives.

“This deal falling through is definitely a setback for the ‘Make in India’ push,” Counterpoint Vice President of Research Neil Shat told Reuters. He also added that the news “raises eyebrows and doubts for other companies.”

The five major global semiconductor producers — China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States — each specialize in different types of chips, leading to what the Peterson Institute for International Economics calls a production system that is “complex, integrated, and not easy to disentangle.” Foxconn is a major supplier to Apple.

India Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a tweet Monday that the decision has no impact on India’s semiconductor plans.

He tweeted, ”In simple terms it means both companies can and will now pursue their strategies in India independently.”