Fox Shuts Down Its Sports Betting Biz

All bets are off.

Fox Corporation will be closing down its sports betting platform, Fox Bet, a joint venture with FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment, Fox said in a statement Monday. It will be phased out by the end of August.

FOX Bet was launched in 2019 by FOX and The Stars Group, which was acquired by Flutter in May 2020.

Fox will also retain its 10-year option to acquire 18.6% of FanDuel — which it received following arbitration last November — and will continue to hold a 2.5% stake in Flutter.

While Fox is shuttering its free online game, Fox Bet Super 6, the company said it intends to launch a new game later this summer. Fox Bet has received a gambling license in just four states: Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In March 2022, Fox chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said at an investor conference that he was "disappointed" in the rollout of Fox Bet in only four states and wanted "to see it rolled out in many more."

Flutter declined further comment.