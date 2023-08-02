Former Olympian Charged With Insider Trading for Second Time in a Year

A former Olympian equestrian was charged with insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday for the second time within the space of a year.
Charles Holzer, who competed in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona for the U.S. Virgin Islands, operates a real-estate-focused family office based in Florida. He was charged by the SEC with insider trading in September 2022 for allegedly receiving nonpublic information related to the acquisition of data firm Dun & Bradstreet in 2018, which netted him over $96,000 in profits.
In November 2022, a federal judge in New York ordered Holzer to disgorge more than $90,000, plus $14,000 in interest, and pay a fine of $763,000. Holzer settled those allegations without admitting or denying their accuracy.
He also agreed never to serve as an officer or director of a publicly traded company. Holzer previously served on the board of directors for Waitr Holdings, a publicly traded online food delivery company, and on the boards of several other companies.
The latest charge, also filed in New York, comes after the SEC found that Holzer failed to disclose his ownership of offshore accounts that traded in DNB stock, which turned a $390,000 profit. The SEC said Holzer has agreed to pay an almost $1.2 million penalty.
- Former Pfizer Statistician and Friend Charged With Insider Trading Over Covid Drug
- Investors Tied to Trump’s Truth Social Charged With Insider Trading
- Billionaire Owner of Tottenham Hotspur Soccer Club Indicted in New York on Charges of Insider Trading
- An Insider Trading Crackdown Begins to Snare Top Execs (Exclusive)
- Hunter Biden’s Former Business Partner Says Biden Son Traded on Biden Brand, ‘I Think’
“We allege that Mr. Holzer is a serial insider trader whose conduct merits the stiffest penalties available to the Commission,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s of enforcement division.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness