Former Olympian Charged With Insider Trading for Second Time in a Year

A former Olympian equestrian was charged with insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday for the second time within the space of a year.

Charles Holzer, who competed in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona for the U.S. Virgin Islands, operates a real-estate-focused family office based in Florida. He was charged by the SEC with insider trading in September 2022 for allegedly receiving nonpublic information related to the acquisition of data firm Dun & Bradstreet in 2018, which netted him over $96,000 in profits.

In November 2022, a federal judge in New York ordered Holzer to disgorge more than $90,000, plus $14,000 in interest, and pay a fine of $763,000. Holzer settled those allegations without admitting or denying their accuracy.

He also agreed never to serve as an officer or director of a publicly traded company. Holzer previously served on the board of directors for Waitr Holdings, a publicly traded online food delivery company, and on the boards of several other companies.



The latest charge, also filed in New York, comes after the SEC found that Holzer failed to disclose his ownership of offshore accounts that traded in DNB stock, which turned a $390,000 profit. The SEC said Holzer has agreed to pay an almost $1.2 million penalty.

“We allege that Mr. Holzer is a serial insider trader whose conduct merits the stiffest penalties available to the Commission,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s of enforcement division.