The one-time home of comic Groucho Marx is up for sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. The house in the Village of Thomaston on the North Shore of Long Island, New York, is on the market for $2.3 million.

The legendary performer, born Julius Henry Marx, bought the house with his then-wife in 1926, according to the Journal.

Journal. The house was built in 1923 and Marx paid $27,000 for it three years later, according to the Great Neck Historical Society.

Shortly after moving to the Great Neck, the comedian told the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, “I am now a regular resident of Great Neck, 200 by 150 feet of Long Island now belongs to me, body and soul, except for a few slight mortgages and assessments which are not very important until the time comes to pay them.”

He sold the home when he left Great Neck for Hollywood in 1931, according to the historical society.

The Bruell Family has owned the house for six decades. A trust connected to that family is responsible for its sale.

Groucho Marx was best known as a member of the Marx Brothers, a troupe that starred in a series of comedies that graced the big screen between 1921 and 1949.

Today Marx, who dies in 1977 at age 86, is considered one of cinema’s greatest comedians.