Nikola Shares Plummet on Weak Earnings, Yet Another CEO and Stock Sale

Nikola’s shares plummeted 26% following the appointment of a new CEO, an abysmal second quarter earnings report and announcement of another stock sale.

Steve Girsky, former vice chairman of General Motors and chairman of Nikola’s board of directors since September 2020, has been named CEO of Nikola, the EV truck maker announced on Friday. Girsky is the company's fourth CEO in as many years, pointing to a revolving door in the C-suite, according to Reuters.

Michael Lohscheller will step down as president and chief executive officer of Nikola Corporation, effective immediately, due to a “family health matter,” according to the statement. He will no longer be a member of the board of directors effective Aug. 31, but will remain in an advisory role through the end of September, the company said.

Girsky served as vice chairman of GM between 2010 and 2014 and as a member of the board of directors from 2009 to 2016, according to his LinkedIn. He was also a special advisor to the CEO and CFO of the company in 2005 and 2006.

Lohscheller previously served as CEO of German automobile manufacturer Opel. He served as CEO of Nikola for only 18 months.

Nikola on Friday reported $217.8 million in losses in the second quarter of this year, compared with a loss of $173 million in the same period last year. Nikola produced 33 trucks in the second quarter, down from 50 a year ago.

Production likely slowed due to a planned pause in May and resumed in July with the manufacturing of its hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks. On Monday, Nikola announced that it inked a deal to sell three of those trucks to supply chain giant J.B. Hunt.

And on Thursday, shareholders of the embattled EV manufacturer voted to increase the authorized number of company shares. Nikola went public in June 2020.

Trevor Milton, Nikola’s founder and former CEO, was convicted last October of defrauding investors in false claims he made of the company’s technical capabilities. In 2021, Nikola paid the Securities and Exchange Commission $125 million over similar charges.

In June, a fire broke out at Nikola’s headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, with the company suspecting foul play.