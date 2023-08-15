Bazooka Bubble Gum Sold for $700 Million by Former Disney CEO Eisner: Report 

Michael Eisner, who owned Bazooka Candy Brands for 15 years, has sold the company to private equity firm Apax Partners for $700 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The candy company, which also makes Ring Pops and Push Pops and at one time had a trading card business, was acquired by Eisner and private equity group Madison Dearborn Partners in 2007 for $385 million.
The former Disney CEO bought the company through his own private equity group, The Tornante Company, which he established after leaving Disney in 2005. Tornante also has ownership interests in soccer club Portsmouth FC and Tornante TV, an independent television studio.
The former trading card segment of Bazooka, Topps, also owned by Eisner, was set to go public for more than $1 billion in 2021. But Major League Baseball and its union partnered with a different company controlled by sports merchandising company Fanatics. A year later, Fanatics bought Topps' trading card unit for $500 million.
Apax Partners, Bazooka's new owner, holds a number of other consumer brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Rue 21 and Ole Smoky Distillery.
