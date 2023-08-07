Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit Card - The Messenger
Business
Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit Card

The first decline in revolving consumer credit balances in over two years shows lenders are ruling out more applicants

Kathleen Howley
Banks are planning to get even more restrictive with credit card applicants.Getty Images

It’s not a great time to be relying on credit cards. 

The country’s total outstanding balance on revolving consumer credit shrank for the first time in more than two years, a sign that lenders are making it tougher to get credit cards, and interest rates on unpaid balances are getting painfully high, according to economists at Moody’s Analytics.

In the first decline since April 2021, the total dipped just slightly from its latest record high in May, falling 0.6% to $1.26 trillion in June, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday. Revolving consumer credit is mostly credit cards.

Lenders have been getting stricter as the U.S. economy has slowed. More than 36% of senior loan officers in a Federal Reserve survey said they’d been tougher on new credit card applications in the second quarter, and almost half said they planned to get even more restrictive in the latter half of the year.

The average interest rate on credit cards that were assessed interest (accounts that carried a balance) reached more than 22% in the second quarter — up from a range of 16% to 17% for most of the past five years — after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate more than 5 percentage points in less than a year and a half, the Fed data showed.

On the plus side, the chances of another rate hike are dwindling. Central bank officials have been raising U.S. borrowing costs in order to stifle soaring inflation, but as more evidence suggests it's working, they grow less likely to continue.

