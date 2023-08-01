Most Popular States for Foreign Real Estate Buyers

Cash-ready foreign real estate buyers, once focused on New York and other major urban markets, are now migrating to different American cities.

A National Association of Realtors (NAR) breakdown of destinations by buyers' native countries shows certain markets are increasingly popular among different demographics.

Texas and Colorado are the third and fourth most popular states for buyers from China.

Following Florida, Canadians invest the most in Arizona. Of all Indian buyers, 14% invest in Pennsylvania. Indiana is third most popular among those from Colombia, while Ohio is third for Mexican buyers.

In central Texas, international transactions increased year-over-year 19% in 2021 and 41% in 2022.

These buyers — primarily from India, Mexico, China and Canada — are spending more dollars across a wider region of Texas than in Austin's sizzling market where the median purchase price is $500,000, according to a report by the Austin Board of Realtors.

“They’re coming with a lot of money and they buy a little bit of everything,” said Ed Eakin, broker and owner of Eakin Group in Irving, Texas.

Historically, major markets like New York, South Florida and Los Angeles have attracted a consistent stream of foreign investment, but now new regions are on buyers' radar screens.

Texas and Arizona have moved up to third and fourth place, behind Florida and California, according to a report by Texas Realtors.

Of all foreign home buyers in 2023, half purchased property as a vacation home or rental and 42% paid all-cash, compared with 26% of all other existing-home buyers, according to the NAR data.

These markets offer privacy, space and are often more landlord friendly, with low property taxes and property owners favored in eviction proceedings and other tenant disputes.

David Mayer, a Compass broker who specializes in working with international buyers in New York City, South Florida and Montreal, said that his clients have expressed interest in other states like Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Georgia recently.

Clients are also exploring property types other than personal residences, ranging from storage and parking lots to hotels and offices, according to Mayer.

“A lot of people are very opportunistic right now,” Mayer said. “The diversification of investors these days, it’s something that I haven't seen before.”

Bruce Royer, an associate broker of Equity Colorado Real Estate, said that he’s seen international buyers invest in large homes — typically ones that have different wings for multiple generations of family members — with many amenities, land and mountain views.

Still, not all buyers — many of whom are coming to Colorado from Asia — are as prepared to live in the Rocky Mountains as they may be to flaunt the lifestyle, Royer added.

“Mountain living is entirely different,” Royer said. “A lot of people want the glitz to impress whoever their friends are.”