Ford’s Recall Woes Mount, Adding 870,000 F-150 Trucks Over Parking Brake Issues

The Ford Motor Company recalled about 870,000 F-150 trucks in the U.S. due to the risk of the vehicles' electric parking brakes unexpectedly activating because of a potential wiring issue, according to a July 21 filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall affects the 2021 through 2023 models of the F-150.

The automaker also issued another two recalls on July 21. The first was a recall for over 112,000 2014 through 2016 model years Transit Connect vehicles over a front door latch issue. The second was for over 38,000 2023 Escape, Super Duty F-250, Super Duty F-350, Super Duty F-450 and Super Duty F-550 vehicles equipped with a digital instrument panel cluster. The recall notice states that these panels may have been improperly soldered, preventing the panel from illuminating.

These are just the latest recalls for Ford. In May, the automaker recalled 300,000 of its 2016 model year trucks due to an issue with the front airbag systems. Before these last three recalls, Ford was already the leader in vehicle recalls for 2023, with 32 campaigns and about 4.1 million vehicles recalled.

The automaker issued 65 recall campaigns in 2022, which affected 8.6 million vehicles, according to Road&Track. In May, Ford issued a "zero-defect launch process" program at its truck plants in Kentucky and Ohio, increasing the number of quality checks during the assembly process.

Ford Motors has issued recalls for over 4.1 million vehicles in 2023. Kris Connor/Getty Images

This recall of the F-150 vehicles affects trucks equipped with a single exhaust system; In the affected vehicles, issues with the rear axle housing may cause wear and tear, exposing the brake's wiring. The issues were discovered after Ford opened an investigation into a string of reports describing unexpected braking on the 2021 model F-150.

As of July 11, Ford said it's aware of 918 warranty and three field reports for the "wiring chafing condition" in North America. Of those 918, 299 indicated that the brake had been unintentionally activated, with a further 19 alleging that the vehicle braked while it was being driven.

The company is offering to install a protective tie strap, tape wrap and replace the harness for F-150 owners, free of charge. Ford dealers will also replace the module or instrument panel for affected Escape and Super Duty models, as well as the front door latches for the Transit Connect vehicles for free.

As part of an earlier recall, Ford dealers will replace drivers' steering wheels for free later this summer.

Ford will begin mailing letters to owners about the F-150 recall on Sept. 11. Letters to owners concerning the Escape and Super Duty recalls will be mailed on Aug. 14, and letters to owners of affected Transit Connect vehicles will be mailed on Aug. 28.