Ford Slashes Prices of the F-150 Lightning Electric Truck
Business.
Ford Slashes Prices of the F-150 Lightning Electric Truck

Some models were cut by almost $10,000

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
A F-150 Lightning battery caught on fire in February, stopping production for five weeks, said Detroit News. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford said Monday that it is cutting prices on several models of its F-150 Lightning electric truck. 

The biggest drop was on the company's Pro model, which dropped 16% to $49,995 from $59,974. The smallest was on its Platinum Extended Range model which saw a 6% price cut, to $91,995 from $98,074.

The company said that the price cuts were the result of “upgrades at the plant, combined with improving battery raw material costs and continued work on scaling.” 

The reduction also comes after the company stopped production in February on the EV truck model in February after a battery caught on fire. This led to a five-week delay in production, according to Detroit News.

Following the news, company shares were down more than 5% in mid-day trading on Monday.

The car maker also is offering an additional $1,000 cut for customers who build their own XLT truck from July 6 to July 31, according to the announcement. 

Ford announced in May that its F-150 lightnings will be compatible with Tesla Superchargers, a move that most makers of electric automakers have joined this year. 

