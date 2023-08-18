Ford Reveals Mustang Supercar With a $300,000 High Octane Price Tag - The Messenger
Ford Reveals Mustang Supercar With a $300,000 High Octane Price Tag

Some of this new Mustang's technology has been banned from international racing competitions

William Gavin
The Mustang GTD is Ford’s street-legal version of the Mustang GT3 racing car. Courtesy of Ford Motor Company

Ford unveiled its limited edition 2025 Ford Mustang GTD on Thursday, an 800-horsepower supercar that will be priced at $300,000 when it hits the market in late 2024 or early 2025.

The Mustang GTD is a street-legal version of Ford's Mustang GT3 race car developed through a collaboration between Ford and Canadian engineering company Multimatic. The Mustang GT3 is scheduled to compete with brands like Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin in next year's World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The car is designed for one thing: speed. Unlike other Mustang models, it has neither back seats, which were removed to reduce the vehicle's weight, nor a trunk, which has been replaced with the Mustang GTD's semi-active suspension and a cooling system.

Parts of the supercar's suspension system, as well as its 5.2L supercharged V8 engine, are currently banned by racing competitions like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, according to Ford. An available aero package consumers can purchase will include some technology that would be illegal in racing, such as "hydraulically controlled front flaps" that help manage airflow.

“The hardware has been carefully selected and developed to enable blistering lap time performance,” said Greg Goodall, Ford's chief program engineer. "The target for this project was clear — go much, much faster than we’ve ever gone before with a targeted sub seven-minute Nürburgring time. This makes it the fastest road-going Mustang ever from Ford.”

The body of the Mustang GTD is made almost entirely with carbon fiber, a material that is up to 10 times stronger and five times lighter than steel, while several other parts, including its serial plate and paddle shifters, will be made with titanium recycled from Lockheed Martin's F-22 military planes.

The supercar's 20-inch tires will be mounted on aluminum or magnesium wheels; carbon ceramic brakes, designed by Italian manufacturer Brembo to handle the stress of extreme racing, will sit behind the wheels.

“Mustang GTD shatters every preconceived notion of a supercar,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said. “This is a new approach for us. We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road. Mustang GTD takes racing technology from our Mustang GT3 race car, wraps it in a carbon fiber Mustang body and unleashes it for the street."

Production of the Mustang GTD will be limited, although Ford has not yet stated how many units will be made or when production is scheduled to start. The vehicles will be made at Ford's Flat Rock, Michigan, assembly plant before they are sent to Multimatic's facilities in Markham, Canada.

Customers will be able to buy Ford's latest Mustang in late 2024, or early 2025, according to the automaker.

