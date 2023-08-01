The Ford F-150 Lightning Is on Fire

Ford restarted production of it F-150 Lightning truck on Tuesday following a six-week shutdown for retooling, during which demand surged sixfold for the vehicles.

The company said in a news release that orders for the Detroit automaker’s flagship electric truck surged after it slashed prices on several of its models, including a $10,000 cut on some F-150 Lightning models.

The F-150 Lightning Pro model is currently the cheapest in the line, with a $50,000 price tag. But the model is available for retail purchases in limited quantities, with the EV trucks currently reserved for customers who saved a spot in line when the model launched in 2021.

The automaker's Dearborn, Mich., factory reopened its doors Tuesday after its six-week expansion project, which puts the company on track to deliver a targeted annual rate of 150,000 trucks by fall. Ford hired about 1,200 new employees to support the production increase.

Ford is also ramping up production of battery packs and electric vehicle power units at other Michigan factories to match output at the Dearborn facility. The F-150 Lightning, which first went into production in late 2021, is Ford’s EV version of its best-selling 150, which is powered by a combustion engine.

Ford's newly-reopened factory will put the automaker on track to produce 150,000 of the vehicles by fall. Courtesy of Ford Motor Company

"We are all looking forward to getting these F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers — from the U.S. to Norway," said Debbie Manzano, director of manufacturing at Ford, in the news release. "This milestone is the result of a lot of hard work and collaboration."

Until recently, compact cars such as sedans and hatchbacks were the only EV options available, even as trucks and SUVs accounted for roughly 78 percent of new vehicle sales in the United States in 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Now automakers including Tesla Motors, Detroit’s General Motors, Stellantis — which owns Chrysler, Dodge and Ram — and Irvine, California-based Rivian, among others, are scrambling to tap into the burgeoning U.S. market for EV versions of light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. Revenue for the U.S. electric trucks market will swell 59.9% a year between 2022 and 2030, Precedence Research said.

General Motors introduced an electric Hummer in Oct. 2020, Rivian produced its R1T in Sept. 2021 and Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck pickup last month after a years-long delay.

Over half of new orders are for Ford's F-150 XLT, the automaker's "extra luxurious" model, which is currently priced at nearly $55,000. Earlier this year, some variations of the model cost an additional $9,000, before Ford slashed prices in July.

“We have learned a lot from our first-ever EV truck customers, including a preference for technology and visual differentiation,” said Marin Gjaja, the chief customer officer for Ford's electric vehicle sector. “We continue to refine the F-150 Lightning lineup to make the jump to an EV truck an easy choice for customers.”