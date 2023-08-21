Ford Recall of Mustang Mach-E Under Investigation By Federal Regulators
Nearly 49,000 2021 and 2022 Mustang Mach-E SUVs were recalled last year
Ford Motor Company's recall of 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E SUVs in June 2022 is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation.
The automaker voluntarily recalled nearly 49,000 of the electric vehicles just over a year ago, after receiving reports vehicles were overheating while their EVs were charging or quickly accelerating. If the vehicles' battery power switch overheats and opens, the car could lose power and crash.
Ford had 286 warranty claims for open or welded power switches between July 2021 and May 2022, according to last year's recall notice. The company said it would distribute free software to help prevent any damage.
Ford also issued a technical service bulletin to replace the high-voltage battery junction box, a platform that lets cars safely terminate and distribute high-voltage power.
NHTSA's Office of Defects said it received 12 consumer complaints alleging contractors in the vehicles were affected by that recall and bumped up the estimated number of vehicles affected by the recall to 64,727 from 48,924.
One driver said they experienced "complete vehicle failure," losing all power after driving for 30 to 45 minutes, coasting to a stop. Other cars had to swerve off the road on to the shoulder. "It took everything I had to turn the wheel to get it off the road," the driver said.
In a statement to The Messenger, a Ford spokesman said "We are working with NHTSA to support their investigation."
