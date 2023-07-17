Ford Faces a $1 Billion Labor Cost Disadvantage for ‘Made in USA’ Boast Vs. Rivals

Ford’s labor costs are the highest of the Big Three.

In 2022, Ford assembled 80% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. within the country, the company reported. This puts Ford at a $1 billion labor cost disadvantage compared to General Motors and Stellantis as the automakers enter negotiations with the United Auto Workers union, company sources told Automotive News.

Ford employs about 57,000 union workers, 16,500 more than Stellantis and 11,000 more than GM. Since signing its current contract with the United Auto Workers union in 2019, Ford has created or retained 14,000 union jobs — 5,600 more than it initially committed to, according to Automotive News.

“Ford has bet on American workers, including the UAW, more than any other automaker,” Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford, said in a statement in April. “We could make different decisions – as many others have done to reduce costs – but Ford is different. We will find ways to be lean and competitive while investing in our home market.”

The company has said it spends an average of $112,000 on wages and benefits per hourly worker. However, Chuck Browning, UAW vice president of the National Ford Department, wrote in a recent op-ed that the figure represents “labor costs to the company and not what goes into a worker’s pocket.”

Negotiations between the UAW and the Big Three formally started on July 14. The union is looking to end wage and benefit tiers, bring back cost-of-living-adjustments and guarantees for job security amid the shift to electric vehicles, in addition to wage and benefits increases.

“They can afford our demands, and we expect them to pony up,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a virtual town hall in May. “This is our time to get our fair share of the pie.”