Ford booked $1.9 billion in net income during the three months ended June 30, up from $561 million during the same period last year, according to the automaker’s second quarter report.

Earnings per share were 47 cents, below analysts’ expectations of 51 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar.

Total revenue during the quarter topped $45 billion, a 12% increase from $40.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

Ford began reporting its financial results by business units, rather than region, earlier this year. Ford recorded $25 billion in revenue from Ford Blue, the automaker's portfolio of gas-powered and hybrid vehicles.

Ford Pro, which serves commercial customers and government agencies, reported $15.6 billion in revenue, an 22% increase from last year.

Ford's "Model e" electric vehicle business reported $1.8 billion in revenue, a 39% increase from $510 million year-over-year. Ford recently slashed prices on its electric vehicles, notably cutting the price tag on the F-150 Lightning pickup by $10,000.

"We expect the EV market to remain volatile until the winners and losers shake out," Ford CEO Jim Farley said during the earnings call. "We are confident from a brand, from our incredible product strategy or software position — We will be one of the winners long term."

When asked about the slashed prices during the call, Farley emphasized the automaker’s plans to ramp up production to 100,000 EVs in the fourth quarter, quadrupling the 24,000 produced during the first quarter.

Farley also said that Ford is now expected to produce 600,000 electric vehicles during 2024.

“The near-term pace of EV adoption will be a little slower than expected, which is going to benefit early movers like Ford,” Farley said in an earlier statement. “We’re making smart investments in capabilities and capacity around the world; and, while others are trying to catch up, we have clean-sheet, next-generation products in advanced development that will blow people away.”

The automaker boosted its full-year guidance for consolidated earnings before interest and taxes from between $9 billion and $11 billion to between $11 and $12 billion.

In April, the United Kingdom gave Ford the green light to deploy its Mustang Mach-E on the road, the first autonomous car model to cruise in the country, according to Yahoo News.

In May, Ford reached an agreement with Tesla to give its customers access to the automakers' Superchargers, and adopted Tesla's North American Charging Standard connector, according to a press release.

Ford has been the leader in vehicle recalls in 2023, having recalled about 4.1 million vehicles in 31 recalls so far this year, according to Road&Track. The automaker issued 65 recall campaigns in 2022, which affected 8.6 million vehicles. In May, Ford issued a “zero-defect launch process” program at its truck plants, which introduced more quality assurance checks.

A potential strike by the United Auto Workers Union's 150,000 workers might impact Ford's future results. The UAW, alongside the Unifor labor union which represents 20,000 Canadian autoworkers, is in contract negotiations with the Big Three automakers.

If a new contract isn't agreed to by Sept. 14, when the current contract expires, UAW President Shawn Fain has threatened to lead a labor strike, according to CNN.

During the call, Farley declined to discuss the negotiations, but said that Ford’s goal is to “build a bridge to the future with our employees based on mutual trust and spirit.” He touted the company’s support for the American middle class and the $1 billion Ford is putting toward improving factory working conditions.

Ford stock declined 1.46% in after-market trading, shortly after earnings call ended.