For Sale: Greenwich Village Townhouse That Aims to Get You in Shape — for Nearly $50 Million

A Greenwich Village townhouse in New York City decked out with a home wellness center hit the market this past weekend at an asking price of $49 million, according to Nicole Gary the broker on the home.

The property, which sold for $13 million in 2021, is steps away from the famed Washington Square Park.

Since the sale just over two years ago, the owners, Debbie and John Sherman, have spent $10 million on renovations with the latest round due to be completed next March.

The home is 7,310 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property features a wellness center in the cellar that includes a plunge pool and sauna. The backyard is outfitted with a resistance swimming pool which doubles as a hot tub, as well as an outdoor television.

The home's garden Courtesy of The Nicole Gary Team

One bedroom closet has Gucci wallpaper.

Gary told The Messenger the owners "really thought out every single detail of this home. I mean, every piece of stone, every piece of furniture." She said a good buyer for the property would be someone who is looking for a complete turnkey.