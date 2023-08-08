For Sale: Greenwich Village Townhouse That Aims to Get You in Shape — for Nearly $50 Million

A Greenwich Village townhouse in New York City decked out with a home wellness center hit the market this past weekend at an asking price of $49 million, according to Nicole Gary the broker on the home.
The property, which sold for $13 million in 2021, is steps away from the famed Washington Square Park.
Since the sale just over two years ago, the owners, Debbie and John Sherman, have spent $10 million on renovations with the latest round due to be completed next March.
The home is 7,310 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property features a wellness center in the cellar that includes a plunge pool and sauna. The backyard is outfitted with a resistance swimming pool which doubles as a hot tub, as well as an outdoor television.
One bedroom closet has Gucci wallpaper.
Gary told The Messenger the owners "really thought out every single detail of this home. I mean, every piece of stone, every piece of furniture." She said a good buyer for the property would be someone who is looking for a complete turnkey.
