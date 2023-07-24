For Sale: Former Malibu Rehab Center That Treated Charlie Sheen, Britney Spears — for $20 Million

The former Promises Malibu rehab campus is now for sale for just under $20 million. The Southern California property, which has treated an A-list of celebrities for addiction issues, went on the market on July 18.
The expansive 9,100 square-foot estate contains three family homes, with 12 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a tennis courts and a saltwater pool.
The Promises Malibu rehab center began development in 1989 as the first "luxury treatment center" in the area, according to the Los Angeles Times. One resident paid $42,000 for a monthlong stay.
Major celebrities, including Britney Spears, Charlie Sheen, Ben Affleck and Robert Downey Jr., have been to the Promises Malibu rehab program.
Following a slew of consumer rights lawsuits, the business was sold first in 2007 and again in 2018, after a bankruptcy caused the rehab to shut down. Cliffside Malibu, also a rehab and detox center, currently operates on the property, according to a source close to the transaction. Cliffside, which treated Lindsay Lohan, markets itself as "both luxurious and homey."
The buyer of this luxury property will need to take over the rehab's existing lease, acting as a landlord for the facility.
The listing states that there is a "very rare opportunity" for a buyer to combine with an adjacent luxury property, which would bring the lot size from three to six and a half acres.
Sean Landon, one of the realtors of the property with Douglas Elliman, told The Messenger there may be even more opportunity to expand the estate, with two vacant lots available close by.
If the buyer decides to combine the lots, Landon said they would have "the whole top of a mountain... a really super private, amazing compound on top of what is already a compound."
