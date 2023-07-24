For Sale: Former Malibu Rehab Center That Treated Charlie Sheen, Britney Spears — for $20 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

For Sale: Former Malibu Rehab Center That Treated Charlie Sheen, Britney Spears — for $20 Million

The buyer will have to allow the property's tenant, addiction treatment center Cliffside Malibu, to finish its lease

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The 9,100 square foot estate has three separate homes, with 12 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Simon Berlyn

The former Promises Malibu rehab campus is now for sale for just under $20 million. The Southern California property, which has treated an A-list of celebrities for addiction issues, went on the market on July 18.

The expansive 9,100 square-foot estate contains three family homes, with 12 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a tennis courts and a saltwater pool.

Promises rehab center in Malibu
The property has ocean views. Credit: Simon BerlynSimon Berlyn

The Promises Malibu rehab center began development in 1989 as the first "luxury treatment center" in the area, according to the Los Angeles Times. One resident paid $42,000 for a monthlong stay.

Read More

Major celebrities, including Britney Spears, Charlie Sheen, Ben Affleck and Robert Downey Jr., have been to the Promises Malibu rehab program.

Following a slew of consumer rights lawsuits, the business was sold first in 2007 and again in 2018, after a bankruptcy caused the rehab to shut down. Cliffside Malibu, also a rehab and detox center, currently operates on the property, according to a source close to the transaction. Cliffside, which treated Lindsay Lohan, markets itself as "both luxurious and homey."

The buyer of this luxury property will need to take over the rehab's existing lease, acting as a landlord for the facility.

Promises rehab center in Malibu
One of three homes on the estate. Credit: Simon BerlynSimon Berlyn

The listing states that there is a "very rare opportunity" for a buyer to combine with an adjacent luxury property, which would bring the lot size from three to six and a half acres.

Sean Landon, one of the realtors of the property with Douglas Elliman, told The Messenger there may be even more opportunity to expand the estate, with two vacant lots available close by.

If the buyer decides to combine the lots, Landon said they would have "the whole top of a mountain... a really super private, amazing compound on top of what is already a compound."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.