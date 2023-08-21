Sails Taller Than a 10-Story Building May Help Power a Fleet of Cargo Ships
The high-tech sails could help multinational food giant Cargill reduce the emissions of its vessels by up to 30%
Agricultural giant Cargill is turning to a decidedly low-tech method to reduce its carbon footprint: wind sails, like the kind on pirate ships of yore.
In a collaboration with several other multinationals, including Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi, the Minneapolis-headquartered company is experimenting with using high-tech, 123-foot sails on its fleet of 600 cargo vessels.
The company expects the sails to reduce carbon emissions from its fleet by up to 30%, by capturing wind and making ships less reliant on carbon dioxide-spewing diesel fuel. Cargill’s goals are not entirely altruistic, as it expects to save around $1,200 in fuel costs per day for each ship retrofitted with the wind sails, a news release said Monday.
“At Cargill we have a responsibility to pioneer decarbonizing solutions across all our supply chains to meet our customer’s needs and the needs of the planet,” Jan Dieleman, the president of Cargill’s ocean transportation business, said in a statement.
Mitsubishi’s Pyxis Ocean, a cargo vessel dubbed “Windwings” that is fitted with two sales and chartered by Cargill, is on its maiden voyage, the statement said.
Privately-owned Cargill is one of the world’s largest suppliers of food, buying crops from farms, trading commodities and processing meat.
The majority of planet-warming emissions come from the transportation sector, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and massive cargo ships that require one of the dirtiest fossil fuels are major culprits in heating the planet.
The shipping industry has few easy decarbonization options. Electric batteries strong enough to power a container ship need to be so large they would take up as much as a third of the ship’s cargo space, according to a 2022 study published in the journal Nature.
Hydrogen fuel is another option, but comes with its own climate concerns, as hydrogen is often harvested from natural gas wells, another key contributor to a warming planet.
Cargill’s Dieleman acknowledged those challenges in the statement, saying that the maritime industry's effort to reduce its carbon footprint is “not an easy one, but it is an exciting one.”
The impact of the sails is likely to be small, at least initially. Cargill’s fleet represents just a fraction of the estimated 55,000 cargo ships roaming the world’s oceans.
The statement did not say when Cargill plans to retrofit its own ships with sails, or how many ships it plans to upgrade.
A Cargill representative did not respond to a request for comment.
