‘Food Fraud’ Is on the Rise, Forcing One Parmesan Maker to Turn to Edible Microchips

Fraudsters are making imitation cheeses, champagnes and jelly, but with cheaper ingredients

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Il Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano announced its new tracking technology in collaboration with the p-Chip Corporation and Kaasmerk Matec.Il Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano

It's not just fake Fendi bags or Rolex watches manufacturers need to worry about.

Fraudsters are making imitation cheeses, champagnes and jelly, but with cheaper ingredients. Famed Italian cheesemaker Parmigiano Reggiano is fighting back with edible microchips.

The company is using a p-Chip microtransponder “smaller than a grain of salt” within the labels on its cheeses to “ensure authenticity and traceability.”

European food makers have cracked down on food fraud for a decade.

The European Union established the EU Agri-Food Fraud Network in 2013 to crackdown on deceptive producers who “adulterate” and mislabel products. Food adulteration usually involves producing a good with less expensive or authentic ingredients but marketing them as having a greater value, according to a study published on the National Institute of Health website.

Cases of food fraud reported to the EU agency rose to 600 in 2022 from 407 in 2021, according to its annual reports

Other European food producers who are taking new steps to protect their brands include makers of Greek feta cheese and French champagne, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story.

In 2021, most of the cases brought to the agency involved honey and royal jelly, according to its most recent annual report. In Spain, which represents Parmigiano Reggiano’s fastest-growing markets, one of the most frequent food fraud issues was the misrepresentation of olive oil as “extra virgin,” said the report.

But Parmigiano Reggiano is worried about none other than…parmesan.

“By being the first to incorporate these secure digital labels onto our cheese wheels, we can continue to ensure consumer safety, bringing the traceability and the authentication of our products to meet industry 4.0 technological targets,” Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano, said in a press release.

“We are delighted to partner with a world-leading brand like Parmigiano Reggiano, to bring revolutionary, world-class tracking technology to the food industry,” Joe Wagner, CEO of p-Chip Corporation, said in Parmigiano Reggiano’s release.

Food traceability is also top-of-mind in the U.S. While U.S. foodmakers haven’t employed the edible microchips just yet, the Food and Drug Administration said in a 2021 report that it’s exploring “tech-enabled traceability.” The FDA established a rule on food traceability this summer with new recordkeeping requirements for food manufacturers—including cheesemakers — that will go into effect in 2026.

