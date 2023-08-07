Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 Million 

Pollo Tropical parent company Fiesta Restaurant Group announced Monday that its board of directors unanimously agreed to sell the chicken chain to Authentic Restaurant Brands.

Fiesta will be acquired in an all cash purchase at $8.50 a share, for a total of $225 million, according to the The Wall Street Journal. The transaction is expected to close by the end of this year's fourth quarter.

“With this transaction, Fiesta will be better positioned financially and operationally to advance our mission of providing great food and hospitality to our guests,” said Fiesta CEO Dirk Montgomery.

Pollo Tropical is known for its Caribbean-inspired grilled chicken and Cuban-style mojo pork. Fiesta Restaurant Group

As of April 2, Fiesta owned and operated 137 Pollo Tropical restaurants, plus 30 franchises, throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana and the Bahamas, according to the Journal. Pollo Tropical is especially known for its Caribbean-inspired grilled chicken and Cuban-style mojo pork.

Authentic Restaurant Brands is a portfolio company of New York-based investment firm Garnett Station Partners, which specializes in food and restaurant acquisitions. It currently owns the Primanti Bros chain of sandwich shops in Pennsylvania and P.J. Whelihan’s sports bars, which has locations in Pennsylvania as well as New Jersey.

“We have been fans of Fiesta and their Pollo Tropical restaurants for some time,” said Authentic Restaurant Brands Chairman Alex Macedo. “Pollo Tropical restaurants are a mainstay on the dining scene throughout Florida, and we are confident that ARB is a perfect partner to harness the power of the brand for the future.”

In midday trading Monday, Fiesta shares were up 6.6% to $8.38 from Friday’s close of $7.86.