Flash Flooding, Airport Disruptions Plague Northeast As Extreme Weather Batters US

Airlines are facing delays, households are without electricity, trees are down and at least three people are dead as excessive rain continues to strike the northeast this weekend.

Floodwaters killed three people in Bucks County, Pennsylvania late Saturday. Police and fire extracted one person trapped in their car, but three others were washed away and later found dead, local police and firefighters said in press conferences and in social media posts.

Four people, including a 9-month-old baby, are still missing in Bucks County.

So far today, nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, many in east coast cities like Boston and New York, according to flight tracking firm FlightAware.

As of noon Sunday, 175 flights into and 166 flights out of Newark International Airport had been canceled Sunday, FlightAware said.

At JFK, those figures were 125 and 126, and at Boston Logan International Airport, the figures were 78 and 73.

In a message posted on Twitter, JFK warned passengers to check their flight status before arrival and allow extra time to account for delays.

Replying to the airport’s tweet, several people said they were stuck on airplanes on the tarmac. One woman said she had been in her plane for at least three hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration, in a post on its website, attributed cancellations and delays at JFK and Newark to thunderstorms in the tri-state area.

Meanwhile, pictures of flooded streets and downed trees in Connecticut and New Jersey were posted on Twitter Sunday morning.

One user posted a picture of a water rescue in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The National Weather Service said flood warnings are in effect throughout that state Sunday, and at least 63,000 customers were without power in central New Jersey Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Jersey Central Power and Light spokesperson Chris Hoenig.

More thunderstorms are in the forecast for New Jersey Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

NASCAR’s Crayon 101 series race — which was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway — was postponed until Monday.

